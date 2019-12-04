 
New Wave Media

December 4, 2019

Motive Offshore Acquires Pumptech, Launches Flexibles Arm

L - R: Ryan Thomson, Country Manager and Richard Charles, Flexibles Division Manager / Global Sales Manager (Photo: Motive Offshore Group)

Marine equipment fabrication and rental company Motive Offshore Group has rounded off the final quarter of 2019 with the launch of a new Flexibles division and supporting acquisition.

Motive has completed the acquisition of Stavanger-based Pumptech for a seven-figure sum, as part of its growth strategy following significant investment earlier this year from private equity firm EV Private Equity.

Specialists in flexible flowlines and umbilical testing, Pumptech also brings a notably-large fleet of zone 2-accredited hydraulic pump units (HPUs).  On the back of a strong successful international operational history in oil and gas, renewables and maritime markets the combination of services are seen by Motive chief operating officer, James Gregg, as fundamental to the continuing global growth of the company, providing clients with an enhanced one-stop shop, focused on lowering clients costs with highest possible service levels and quality.

He said, “These recent developments are reflective of our continuous drive to offer unparalleled solutions for, as we put it, 'the back-deck and beyond'. We are already renowned for our capabilities in the field of winch production, rental and inspection; the launch of our Flexibles division builds upon many years of experience and track record in this segment and serves to formalize our expertise in the deployment and testing of umbilical equipment.

“Motive has had an existing relationship with Pumptech for some time, and on that basis, we are aware that there is a strong market demand for the services this acquisition provides to our clients.”

The new division sees the appointment of Richard Charles as Flexibles Division Manager. With a track record of senior roles within the flexibles field, his appointment is described by James Gregg as “highly influential”.

Commenting on his arrival at Motive, Richard Charles said: “This is an incredibly positive time to be joining the Motive Offshore team. There is a noticeable lack of comprehensive flexibles service providers in the North Sea; our immediate vision is to develop this in both the UK and Norwegian sectors.

“However, Motive’s impressive geographic footprint is already in place to facilitate future growth and our ultimate objective is to build a holistic umbilical service on a global scale.”

