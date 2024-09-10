Tuesday, September 10, 2024
 
Motive Offshore Picks Up Acteon's Aquatic

(Credit: Motive Offshore)

Motive Offshore Group, a rental, inspection and engineering equipment provider for the energy sector, has acquired Aquatic, a company specializing in laying and retrieving flexible products from the seabed, previously owned by marine energy and infrastructure services company Acteon.

The deal will increase Motive’s rental fleet and provide a full back-deck offering globally.

Motive will undertake Aquatic’s operations in the UK, Singapore, the US, Australia, and Norway, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy.

The deal, in response to burgeoning market demand, will provide customers with access to a wider range of flex lay equipment for offshore telecoms, offshore wind farms, and oil and gas fields.

As part of the agreement, Motive will also acquire and invest in Aquatic’s facility in Peterhead, Scotland.

The hub will become an additional base in Scotland for Motive, alongside its Boyndie and Kintore facilities.

“This move demonstrates our commitment to delivering specialist equipment to our customers in Scotland through investing in new facilities and in international locations where they need our services. We are proud to combine our teams to draw greater efficiencies for our customers, providing a one-supplier solution,” said Dave Acton, Chief Executive Officer of Motive.

The art of surveying artificial reefs
