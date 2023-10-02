Tuesday, October 3, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 2, 2023

Aker BP Taps Multiconsult for Yggdrasil Power from Shore Project Work

Credit: Aker BP (file image)

Credit: Aker BP (file image)

Oslo-listed company Multiconsult has been selected as an advisor to Aker BP for civil engineering, consultancy, and supervision services in the Yggdrasil power from shore project.

The development plan for Yggdrasil offshore project was sanctioned by the Norwegian parliament on June 5, and approved by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy on June 28, 2023.

Yggdrasil consists of the Hugin, Fulla and Munin license groups. The area is located between Alvheim and Oseberg in the North Sea. Partners in the area are Equinor and PGNIG Upstream Norway. Gross resources in the area are more than 700 million barrels of oil equivalent. Extensive new infrastructure is planned, including three platforms, nine subsea templates, new pipelines for oil and gas export and power from shore. The entire Yggdrasil area will be remotely operated from an integrated operations center and control room onshore in Stavanger.

Under a NOK 400 million contract, Multiconsult will be responsible for carrying out all the required onshore civil engineering tasks for the power-from-shore system. In addition, Multiconsult will deliver consultancy and supervision services related to the preparation and follow-up of the power licence, such as environmental assessments, dialogue with authorities, necessary application and site work. 

"Multiconsult has already delivered on the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase of this project, and we are excited that Aker BP has given us the opportunity to contribute further into the execution phase of the project. 

Multiconsult is currently engaged in multiple projects related to electrification and on this project, Multiconsult will contribute to ensuring minimal greenhouse gas emissions from the Yggdrasil area," says Jarle Søberg, Senior Vice President, Projects - Multiconsult Norge AS. 

The concept includes a new transformer station at Børdalen in Samnanger, a new 11-kilometer powerline in Samnanger, a compensation station at Årskog in Fitjar and a 255-kilometre sea cable from Samnanger to the Yggdrasil area in the North Sea. 

"We are very pleased to enter this long-term agreement with Multiconsult. The company has already contributed to the power from shore project in Yggdrasil for several years and has delivered high quality over time," states project manager Tormod Huseby, Aker BP. 

Aker BP is the operator of the Yggdrasil area, while Equinor and PGNiG Upstream Norway are license partners. The three entities are collaborating to develop the area with low impact on the environment, aiming for a minimal carbon footprint. 

The work by Multiconsult will last until the end of 2027.

Related News

Credit: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Completes Decommissioning Project on Dunlin Alpha Platform

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed a decommissioning project on Fairfield Energy’s Dunlin Alpha platform on the UK continental shelf.

SW Bell Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

AUV Specialist Argeo Partners Up With Marine Seismic Giant Shearwater GeoServices

Argeo, a provider of robotic and digital solutions for the ocean space, and Shearwater GeoServices, a global provider of…

Credit: noraismail/AdobeStock

U.S. Revives Cold War Submarine Spy Program to Counter China

On a windswept island 50 miles north of Seattle sits a U.S. Navy monitoring station. For years, it was kept busy tracking…

MAPPING THE WORLD’S OCEANS is central to understanding what’s down there, to help better manage this diverse, fragile ecosystem. Photos courtesy SOI

SOI Steps Ahead on Ocean Mapping

With its new research vessel Falkor (too), Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) has ramped up its ability to map the ocean floor. Jyotika I. Virmani, Ph.D.

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Equinor Taps Ocean Infinity for Floating Wind Farm Site Survey off California

Seabed survey and ocean research company Ocean Infinity has signed a contract with Equinor Wind US LLC, for one of the first…

A PGS seismic vessel - Credit: PGS

Norwegian Seismic Specialists TGS and PGS Set to Merge

Seismic group TGS, a supplier of key data to the oil industry, has agreed to buy loss-making rival PGS in an all-share deal…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People & Company News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news