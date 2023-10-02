Aker BP Taps Multiconsult for Yggdrasil Power from Shore Project Work

Oslo-listed company Multiconsult has been selected as an advisor to Aker BP for civil engineering, consultancy, and supervision services in the Yggdrasil power from shore project.

The development plan for Yggdrasil offshore project was sanctioned by the Norwegian parliament on June 5, and approved by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy on June 28, 2023.

Yggdrasil consists of the Hugin, Fulla and Munin license groups. The area is located between Alvheim and Oseberg in the North Sea. Partners in the area are Equinor and PGNIG Upstream Norway. Gross resources in the area are more than 700 million barrels of oil equivalent. Extensive new infrastructure is planned, including three platforms, nine subsea templates, new pipelines for oil and gas export and power from shore. The entire Yggdrasil area will be remotely operated from an integrated operations center and control room onshore in Stavanger.

Under a NOK 400 million contract, Multiconsult will be responsible for carrying out all the required onshore civil engineering tasks for the power-from-shore system. In addition, Multiconsult will deliver consultancy and supervision services related to the preparation and follow-up of the power licence, such as environmental assessments, dialogue with authorities, necessary application and site work.

"Multiconsult has already delivered on the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase of this project, and we are excited that Aker BP has given us the opportunity to contribute further into the execution phase of the project.

Multiconsult is currently engaged in multiple projects related to electrification and on this project, Multiconsult will contribute to ensuring minimal greenhouse gas emissions from the Yggdrasil area," says Jarle Søberg, Senior Vice President, Projects - Multiconsult Norge AS.

The concept includes a new transformer station at Børdalen in Samnanger, a new 11-kilometer powerline in Samnanger, a compensation station at Årskog in Fitjar and a 255-kilometre sea cable from Samnanger to the Yggdrasil area in the North Sea.

"We are very pleased to enter this long-term agreement with Multiconsult. The company has already contributed to the power from shore project in Yggdrasil for several years and has delivered high quality over time," states project manager Tormod Huseby, Aker BP.

Aker BP is the operator of the Yggdrasil area, while Equinor and PGNiG Upstream Norway are license partners. The three entities are collaborating to develop the area with low impact on the environment, aiming for a minimal carbon footprint.

The work by Multiconsult will last until the end of 2027.