March 3, 2021

WHOI Names Kathryn Link VP & CFO

Kathryn Link has been named vice president for operations and chief financial officer of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), a private, nonprofit organization on Cape Cod, Mass., dedicated to marine research, engineering and higher education.

Effective March 8, Link will act as financial and strategy advisor to help lead and support academic research enterprises across the institution. She comes to WHOI from the Broad Institute, where she led a team responsible for strategic management of research funding.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathryn to WHOI, where we are certain she will make an immediate impact,” said Peter de Menocal, president and director at WHOI.

“Her strong record of driving results and growth, her vast financial experience in the non-profit sector, and her shared commitment to the ocean and planet align perfectly with our mission and vision.”

Link brings more than 25 years of experience to WHOI. Prior to the Broad Institute, she held leadership positions at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, and was a founding director of Harvard’s Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology. She also served as executive administrative dean for the School of Arts and Sciences at Tufts University.

“It is an exciting time to join a renowned organization such as WHOI,” Link said. “I’ve dedicated my career to supporting the world’s most innovative scientists and engineers as they explore, discover and problem solve, and I look forward to working with the entire WHOI team to continue building on its strong operational and financial excellence.”

