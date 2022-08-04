 
New Wave Media

August 4, 2022

Nauticus Robotics Announces Contract with Shell

(Image: Nauticus Robotics)

(Image: Nauticus Robotics)

Houston-area marine technology company Nauticus Robotics said it has reached a deal with oil major Shell to advance to the qualification phase for a more efficient means of acquiring subsea integrity data utilizing Nauticus’ Aquanaut and Hydronaut robotic platforms.

The collaboration will enable Shell to add an advanced tool to its subsea asset integrity management lineup. The partners will collaborate with leading inspection tooling service providers, leveraging their expertise and technology to fully integrate into Nauticus’ robotic service solution.

An initial feasibility study for the phase-gated project was recently completed, and the team now moves onto the operational qualification phase, which focuses on remote operations of the robotic duo using supervised autonomy and tool control using Nauticus’ acoustic communication networking technology, Nauticus said. The collaboration is targeting the preliminary work required for an offshore pilot project.

“Working with a leading company such as Shell marks an exciting milestone for Nauticus, and this collaboration further validates the superior capabilities and extensive use cases of our robots across the energy sector,” said Todd Newell, SVP of Business Development at Nauticus. “Implementing our supervised autonomous method – one that has proven more robust and dynamic than most of its kind – is expected to provide our partner and future customers more than 50 percent cost savings compared to today’s methods of operation.”

This collaboration will utilize Nauticus’ flagship and fully electric subsea robot, Aquanaut, which is deployed from the company’ small surface vessel, Hydronaut – which is used for the transport, recharge and communication for Aquanaut, among other tasks. Together, this robotic pair will function as a unified solution. According to Nauticus, their inherent autonomous architectures will allow a transition to far more autonomous operations over conventional solutions.

“An exciting aspect of this project is the opportunity to combine the strengths of advanced inspection tooling with the advanced marine robotic capabilities developed by Nauticus Robotics,” said Ross Doak, Deepwater Robotics Engineer of Shell’s robotics team. “This project aims to fundamentally improve how we collect subsea facility data, through the combination of ‘AUV native’ tooling design, supervised autonomy, and recent improvements in remote communications.”

Related News

Image courtesy AutoNaut

AutoNaut Completes a 16-week, 4,000-mile Mission on the Atlantic continental shelf break

AutoNaut ‘Oban’ arrives quietly into Penzance after waiting out Storm Arwen off Mount’s Bay. The 115-day voyage covered 4…

Photo courtesy XOcean

CTO in Focus: “Stop, Listen & Think” - One-on-One with Shepard Smith, XOcean

From his nearly three-decade career at NOAA to hiking the Appalachian Trail, Shepard “Shep” Smith brings a broad base of…

Credit: Cellula

Cellula Robotics to Build AUV to Measure Ships' Signatures

Canada-based subsea robotics systems firm Cellula Robotics has secured a contract through Innovative Solutions Canada's Testing…

Photo courtesy Anduril Industries

XLUUV: If You Build It, They Will Buy

In August, 2021, after years of delays, cost overruns, and rising tensions, the Australian government canceled a A$90 billion…

Photo by Jack Rowley

Leveraging Unmanned Surface Vessels to Enhance the Effectiveness of Port and Harbor Security

USVs can be a powerful force multiplier in keeping up with security operations in ports and harbors.When most people think of globalization…

Credit: Ørsted

VIDEO: Ørsted, DSV Test Cargo Drone Use in Offshore Wind Operations

Offshore wind developer Ørsted and logistics firm DSV are partnering up to test the use of cargo drones on offshore wind farms…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Applied Acoustics

Applied Acoustics manufactures subsea positioning and USBL tracking systems, and seismic sub-bottom profiling systems for seabed geophysical surveys.Founded almost 25 years ago in the UK, the company now supplies commercial companies and acdemic institutions throughout…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Pushing what’s possible: High resolution estuarine sampling using rapid vertical profiling

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news