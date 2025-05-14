Nauticus Robotics Reports Strong Start to 2025

Nauticus Robotics announced its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, citing solid momentum.

President and CEO John Gibson commented, "Our offshore season launched in Q1 with solid momentum and continues to gain strength into the second quarter. With the successful integration of SeaTrepid, the combined business is on pace to exceed Nauticus's full-year 2024 revenue during the first half of 2025."

On March 20, 2025, Nauticus completed the strategic acquisition of SeaTrepid International, a provider of subsea robotic services. The transaction enhances the company's operational capabilities and accelerates the deployment of Nauticus's autonomy software, ToolKITT, across SeaTrepid's active ROV fleet.

This integration brings together robotics and intelligent automation, enabling seamless underwater collaboration between ROVs and Aquanaut vehicles. It positions Nauticus to unlock new commercial opportunities in the offshore services market.

The $14.4 million transaction included the acquisition of substantially all assets and select liabilities of SeaTrepid.

Nauticus launched the 2025 Gulf Coast offshore season with significant activity:

• One ROV began a contract with a drill ship, expected to remain active through the summer.

• A second ROV successfully completed a project in the Northeast and is now operational off the Gulf Coast, conducting detailed subsea inspections.

• Two Aquanaut® vehicles progressed through rigorous readiness testing; one is fully prepared for deployment, while the other is undergoing final validation.

Nauticus's Software team achieved notable progress in the quarter, finalizing new capabilities for Aquanaut and preparing a commercial-ready release of software for work-class ROVs.

Simultaneously, the Electric Manipulator team continued advancing purpose-built electric manipulators designed for seamless integration with both Aquanaut vehicles and ROVs.

With strong demand, innovative products, and a growing platform, Nauticus is well-positioned for a standout 2025. "We are committed to improving our value," Gibson said. "The foundation we've laid is strong, and the opportunities ahead are truly exciting."

Nauticus reported first-quarter revenue of $0.2 million, compared to $0.5 million for the prior-year period and $0.5 million for the prior quarter.

Total expenses during the first quarter were $6.0 million, a $0.02 million increase from the prior-year period and a $0.4 million decrease from Q4 2024.

Nauticus reported adjusted net loss of $6.6 million for the first quarter, compared to an adjusted net loss of $6.4 million for the same period in 2024 and an adjusted net loss of $6.9 million for the prior quarter.



