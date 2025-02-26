Navantia UK Secures Subsea Structures Manufacturing Order from McDermott

Navantia UK, a subsidiary of Spanish shipbuilder Navantia, has secured a contract from McDermott Trinidad for the manufacture of subsea structures for a project in Trinidad and Tobago.

The year-long contract will see the company deliver critical subsea components from its Arnish facility, located on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland.

This new agreement builds upon the facility's growing reputation in the subsea sector and will support continued workforce expansion at the site.

"We are delighted to partner with McDermott Trinidad on this important project. By securing international work for our Arnish facility, we are not only supporting skilled jobs in the Outer Hebrides but also showcasing Scottish engineering excellence globally. This contract represents exactly the type of high-value manufacturing that we want to bring to our UK facilities,” said Juan de la Cueva, CEO of Navantia UK.

"Our skilled workforce has extensive experience in precision fabrication for the energy sector, and this project will enable us to further expand our team whilst reinforcing Arnish's position as a center of excellence for critical energy infrastructure,” added Albert Allan, General Manager of the Arnish facility.

The contract represents a significant development for the Arnish facility, which was recently acquired as part of Navantia UK's purchase of Harland & Wolff's four UK yards.

It aligns with the company's strategy to develop its Scottish facilities as hubs for energy infrastructure manufacturing.