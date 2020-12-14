 
New Wave Media

December 14, 2020

Neodrill Pens Neptune Contract for CAN Tech

One of the CANs that was installed on an exploration well in the Norwegian North Sea in April 2020

One of the CANs that was installed on an exploration well in the Norwegian North Sea in April 2020

Norwegian pre-rig technology company Neodrill, known for its Conductor Anchor Node (CAN) technology, has signed a frame agreement with Neptune Energy and shared info on its first two projects.

Neodrill's two CAN-ductors were installed earlier this year on two of Neptune Energy’s exploration wells in the Norwegian North Sea. 

In August, Neptune Energy and its partners announced the commercial discovery of oil at the Dugong well (PL882) in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, one of the largest discoveries in Norway this year. 

The first campaign in April was the first delivery of a two-well campaign by Neodrill. It included one CAN-ductor installed on the Dugong well and another exploration well in the area. 

The second campaign is scheduled for December and includes one CAN-ductor on the Tail well and another on the appraisal well. 

"The innovative, new strategy of installing two CANs in one mobilization makes a compelling value case. The ability to use one installation vessel across both wells results in cost savings, efficiency gains, and reduced emissions," Neodrill said.

According to Neodrill, its CAN technology has already been proven to reduce environmental impact by up to 44% on top hole activity, compared to conventional technologies. 

"With one vessel being used for two wells, Neptune Energy’s overall emissions across the two campaigns will be substantially reduced," Neodrill said.

Thor Andre Løvoll, Director of Drilling & Wells, Neptune Energy Norge: "Neptune was pleased with the first installation of CANs earlier this year and are happy to be able to use this technology again on our Dugong drilling operations commencing in January 2021. Using the CAN technology enables lower environmental impacts compared to conventional drilling, which is of high importance for our company."

The environmental impact is reduced due to the shortened rig time and the need for casing materials. 

“We estimate a reduced rig time of 2-4 days per well, which also reduces the drilling cost for the Dugong Appraisal and Tail well,” adds Løvoll. 

Neodrill’s Chief Executive Officer, Jostein Aleksandersen said: “We are seeing a real tipping point in the industry at the moment as the movement away from traditional technologies gains traction. Clients want to see a new, dynamic approach that removes any unnecessary risks and costs to projects. What this new project shows, is that the belief and confidence in our value case to deliver efficiencies, in terms of cost and environmental benefits, is real. “We look forward to continue working with Neptune Energy over the coming months on this second campaign.”

Related News

Side scan sonar inventor and long-time MATE competition judge and supporter Marty Klein speaks to the all-female ROV team from Saudi Arabia during the 2017 international event. Photo courtesy MATE II

50 Years from Now: Perspectives from Marty Klein

"50 Years From Now" was published in the Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition published by Marine Technology Reporter.

VIDEO Interview: Steve Hall, Chief Executive, Society for Underwater Technology

Last month MTR interviewed Steve Hall, Chief Executive of the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT), for his insights on the growth…

At 88, Capt. Walsh still runs the day-to-day operations of International Maritime, a company he established in 1976. Photo: Don Walsh

Oi 50th "Voices": Don Walsh: First to Travel to the Deepest Ocean Depths

Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Capt. Don Walsh decided to join the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Oakland in 1948…

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

© Pongbop / Adobe Stock

OTC 2021 Postponed

One of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry will be postponed next year…

The 54 x 16.5-foot Research Vesssel Elakha which was built in 2001 at Rozema Boat Works, recently repowered with Cummins engines. Photo: Alan Haig/Brown/Cummins

Elakha: The Repowering of OSU's Valued Research Vessel

Ocean science is in high demand by scientists studying ocean acidification, wave energy, seabed composition, changing water temperatures…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ASV Ltd

Autonomous Surface Vehicles (ASV) design, build and operate unmanned marine systems for a variety of military and commercial applications. ASV has supplied over 50 different Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV’s) to international security and defence, oil and gas and environmental industries.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news