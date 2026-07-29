 
New Wave Media

July 29, 2026

Neste Supplies Diesel for Tara Ocean Foundation’s Central Arctic Ocean Expedition

© Neste

© Neste

The Tara Ocean Foundation, a French foundation dedicated to ocean conservation, will embark on the Tara Polaris 1 scientific expedition to the Arctic to continue its work of monitoring climate change and researching its impact on the ocean. The Tara Polar Station, the foundation’s drifting laboratory and observatory station, will be at sea for its first 18-month expedition during 2026-2027, starting a 20-year-long program in partnership with 30 renowned research institutes.

Neste supports the Tara Ocean Foundation’s important work by supplying Neste MY Renewable Diesel to help reduce the expedition’s climate impact by replacing fossil fuel use in the polar station’s energy systems in extreme arctic weather conditions. Around 90% of Neste’s renewable diesel will be used to power generators and for heating, alongside wind and solar energy, and the remainder will be used for propulsion. 

Monitoring the impacts of climate change on the central Arctic Ocean

The ocean is a vital buffer against the impacts of climate change. According to the United Nations, the ocean absorbs 30% of all carbon dioxide emissions and captures 90% of the excess heat generated by these emissions. The Central Arctic Ocean is critical for global climate regulation, acting as a planetary cooling system, but it is also one of the most iconic casualties of the delayed and insufficient efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally: the Arctic Ocean is warming three to four times faster than the rest of the planet.

The Tara Polar Station, equipped with six laboratories and a full range of scientific equipment, embarks on an expedition to conduct scientific research in the Central Arctic Ocean, assessing the state of the Arctic Ocean and its unique biodiversity. This work is essential to understanding, tracking, and documenting the changes and dynamics in the ocean and biodiversity across seasons and from year to year, as well as informing decision-makers through scientific evidence about the impact of climate change. 

Fueling the Tara Polar Station with renewable diesel

The Tara Polar Station started its journey towards the Arctic from its home port of Lorient in France on 19 July. It stopped in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, on 23 July for fueling with Neste MY Renewable Diesel. Moored at a marine bunker fuel station of OK (Catom), one of Neste’s renewable diesel distributors in the Netherlands, the station took onboard nearly 90,000 liters of renewable diesel. After the fueling, Tara Polar Station continues its journey to Norway before heading into the Arctic to start the expedition in mid-August.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a lower greenhouse gas emission alternative to conventional fossil diesel. Thanks to their similar chemical compositions, Neste’s renewable diesel can be used as a direct replacement for fossil diesel in existing diesel engines and fueling infrastructure and works at temperatures down to -32°C.

Related News

Saildrone introduced Spectre, a 52-meter, 250 tonne USV capable of up to 30 knots. Source: Saildrone

Unmanned Vessels Proliferate in today's "Hybrid Navy Extravaganza"

Technology companies and shipyards are vying for attention as the US unmanned navy grows in size and sophistication.No too long ago…

© U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Summit at Sea Level to Accelerate Coastal Resilience in Louisiana

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), and the U.S.

© UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía Releases New Version of VECTOR Autopilot Software

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, a Spanish company that specializes in guidance, navigation, and control solutions for unmanned vehicles…

(Credit: Fugro)

Saipem Taps Fugro for CCS Development off UK

Fugro has secured a contract from Saipem to provide integrated marine survey and inspection services for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP)…

The Canadian Coast Guard research vessel, the CCGS Amundsen, in the ice of the Queen Elizabeth Islands during its 2025 expedition.© CCGS Amundsen/Amundsen Science

Multidisciplinary Scientific Expedition Sets Sail July 10 Aboard the CCGS Amundsen

An international, multidisciplinary scientific expedition will set sail on July 10 aboard the Canadian research icebreaker CCGS Amundsen.

ROV SuBastian pilots collect a geologic sample from a hydrothermal vent chimney nearly 3,890 meters (2.4 miles) deep. Scientists discovered two new hydrothermal vent fields in one of the least explored areas of the Atlantic Ocean, the Doldrums Megatransform and Fracture Zone. This large, tectonically active system cuts across the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which forms the world’s longest mountain chain. These types of vent fields are rare because of their hybrid “plumbing” systems, featuring typical vo

Subsea Hydrothermal Vents Discovered in the Doldrums Region

Scientists on a 35-day research expedition onboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too) discovered two new hydrothermal…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Planet Ocean Ltd

Provides Gold Standard marine scientific instruments for research, survey and operations support to the UK and Ireland. Specialising in directional wave buoys; sensors for CTD, nitrate, phosphate, radiance, irradiance, fluorometry, plankton and ice keel; Flow cytometers…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People & Company Updates
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news