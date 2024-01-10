Newport News Delivers First Columbia-class Stern

HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division announced today delivery of the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine stern to General Dynamics Electric Boat.

The stern for District of Columbia (SSBN 826) was transported by barge from Newport News to Electric Boat’s facility in Quonset Point, R.I..

“This is a major milestone in the ramp-up of Columbia-class module production here at NNS,” said Brandi Smith, NNS vice president of Columbia-class submarine construction. “Our shipbuilders have worked with pride to accomplish this milestone, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to this important national security program.”

NNS, in Newport News, Va., is a partner in the U.S. Navy Columbia-class shipbuilding program, constructing and delivering six module sections per submarine under contract to Electric Boat.

The Navy has designated the Columbia class its top acquisition priority. Ultimately, the Columbia class will replace the fleet of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, and take over the role of the nation’s sea-based strategic deterrent, providing the most survivable leg of the nation’s strategic triad.