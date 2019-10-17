Nexans Celebrates Construction of Aurora Cable Installation Vessel

On October 15, 2019, Nexans hosted the grand block ceremony that represented a key step in the construction of its ground-breaking cable installation vessel, the ‘Nexans Aurora’. The vessel’s hull is currently being built at the CRIST shipyard in Poland. It will be completed at Ulstein Verft in Norway, with delivery planned for 2021.

The grand blocks are the major components in the construction of the hull. They are being assembled at CRIST, in the Polish port of Gdynia.

Representatives from Nexans, the shipbuilders, the ship designer and other project partners were present at the celebration.

The Aurora design is based on the combined experience of Nexans, Skipsteknisk, Ulstein Verft and MAATS Tech, each world leadiers in their own fields. The aim is to produce a subsea cable and umbilical systems installation vessel for worldwide operations, covering the full range of shallow and deep subsea activities.

Ragnhild Katteland, Vice President Subsea & Land Systems expresses that “The construction of this groundbreaking cable laying vessel is a major milestone in our long term strategy for the future of the global energy market. It will enable Nexans to maintain and extend our position as an important turnkey player in the field of subsea cables. In particular, the capability to install cables at even greater depths will contribute to securing the world’s energy supply and advancing the the shift to environmentally friendly green electricity from renewables. Nexans Aurora will be a crucial asset.”

“The vessel is well prepared for complex construction tasks in severe weather conditions anywhere in the world. Ulstein Verft will carry out the final outfitting, commissioning and testing prior to the vessel’s delivery in 2021, and we are well prepared and eager to finalize this newbuild project for Nexans,” states managing director Lars Lühr Olsen at Ulstein Verft.



Bringing energy to the world

Nexans Aurora builds on over a century of Nexans’ experience in submarine cable installation to bring cable installation to the next level in terms of capacity and capability.

With a 10, 000 ton capacity, split turntable, and a world leading vessel design, Aurora is well prepared for complex construction tasks in severe weather conditions anywhere in the world.

The DP3 cable laying vessel represents a next step in offshore renewables with high maneuverability and station keeping capabilities. She will be outfitted for power cable laying, including bundle laying, cable jointing and repair and cable system protection and trenching.

The vessel will play a vital role in installation of Nexans’ cutting-edge high voltage (HV) submarine cables that will bring more energy to the world, helping connect offshore wind farms to the grid, supporting electrification of offshore oil and gas installations and creating interconnectors between countries.



