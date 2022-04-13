 
New Wave Media

April 13, 2022

NextGeo Taps PanGeo For Detailed Survey on Hollandse Kust West Beta Cable Routes

Credit: NextGeo

Credit: NextGeo

Marine geoscience and offshore construction support service provider NextGeo has selected PanGeo Subsea, a Kraken Robotics Company, to provide its Sub-Bottom Imager (SBI) technology to conduct a detailed survey in the Dutch North Sea along the cable route running from TenneT's planned Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind substation.

NextGEO has been carrying out various works as part of its contract with TenneT TSO B.V. for UXO survey services in support of the vast offshore wind energy program promoted by the Dutch Government in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Following the completion of a route survey campaign performed on Hollandse Kust West Beta (HKWb) last year, NextGeo has now teamed up with PanGeo Subsea to provide its SBI to conduct a detailed survey around the Baloeran wreck close to cable routes to provide a clearer picture of subsea conditions underneath the seabed level.

"Applying state-of-the-art beamforming synthetic aperture sonar arrays that provide a real-time 3D view of the sub-seabed, PanGeo’s SBI gathers highly accurate and usable data and has a proven track record in cables and UXO detection. The SBI has been installed on Ievoli Ivory’s WROV to ensure a maximised coverage of the targeted area characterised by strong currents, shallow water depth and very low visibility," NexGeo said of PanGeo's tech.

Moya Cahill, PanGeo Subsea CEO: “We are truly excited to have the opportunity to team up with NextGeo and work together on the HKWb campaign.  TenneT is no stranger to the SBI data, we value this and strive to continuously explore ways to enhance our service delivery. We look forward to building a strong working relationship with NextGeo to leverage onto future projects in the region."

Worth noting, earlier this year, grid operator TenneT awarded Boskalis the Hollandse Kust West Beta export cable contract by TenneT, in consortium with Orient Cables (NBO).

The contract scope comprises the installation of two 65-kilometer-long export cables that will connect the planned Hollandse Kust West Beta 700 MW offshore wind farm to TenneT’s onshore grid in the Netherlands. 

‎Furthermore, Boskalis will install a 9-kilometer-long 66kV interconnector cable between the Hollandse Kust West Alpha and Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore substations. Boskalis will execute this contract in consortium with its partner NBO that will design and supply the high-voltage cable system. The two 220kV AC cable circuits will come ashore near the existing onshore high voltage substation at Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

The Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore windfarm is expected to enter service in 2025. 



Related News

Ross MacLeod, Ashtead Technology’s Technical Director - ©Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Wraps Subsea Installation Monitoring Project Using LUMA Modems

UK-based subsea equipment rental and solutions firm Ashtead Technology said Monday it had recently completed its first significant…

Credit: GustoMSC

GustoMSC's Floating Wind Platform Model Passes Harsh Environment Tests

GustoMSC said Tuesday it had recently completed model tests on its Tri-Floater semi-submersible floater capable of hosting very large wind turbines.

©Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea Installation Tasks

Norwegian marine technology company Kongsberg Maritime has this week launched cNODE Mantis – a new addition to the cNODE…

Photo Courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Donates Research Vessel to Italian Science Agency

Founders Eric and Wendy Schmidt donate research vessel Falkor to Italy’s science agency to conduct ocean science in the Mediterranean…

While ocean-based carbon dioxide removal can take a multitude of forms, there are at least six prominent methods (represented here) considered in the recently released NASEM report. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, illustration by Natalie Renier

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) ... To Clear the Air, Look Beneath the Waves

Participants at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (better known as COP26) late last year in Glasgow reiterated…

©Marine Energy Wales

Tidal Testing Tool Put Through Paces at Wales’ National Marine Test Site, META

Trials are underway at Wales’ National Testing site in the Milford Haven Waterway, Pembrokeshire, to help developers identify…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ASD Sensortechnik GmbH

We specialise in the distribution and marketing of oceanographic instrumentation. In co-operation with our partners we develop individual solutions for our customers. Dr.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Onboard, Deck & Shoreside

● Anchorage, AK, United States

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news