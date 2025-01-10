NextGeo Scoops $27.8M for North Sea Offshore Wind Surveys

Marine geosciences and offshore construction support services firm Next Geosolutions has been hired by TenneT under a $27.8 million contract to conduct an unexploded ordnances (UXO) survey off the Dutch coast, in support of the development of offshore wind farms.

This contract involves the execution of marine UXO survey, to identify and locate magnetic anomalies potentially associated with unexploded ordnance, which may represent obstacles to the installation of new offshore infrastructure, in the Doordewind offshore wind area.

Additionally, the contract includes an UXO survey in the Nederwiek offshore wind area, where the company conducted similar activities during 2024.

Operations in the Nederwiek area are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025 and will continue within the year, while those in the Doordewind area are planned to take place between the first and fourth quarter of 2026.

The new project enables NextGeo to perform additional activities that, upon completion, will mean the company has operated in almost all Dutch areas designated for the development of the offshore electrical grid, one of the most advanced in Europe.

“We would like to thank TenneT TSO once again for their continued trust in us, which validates the solid foundation we have built over the past five years. This new award highlights NextGeo’s ability to provide all survey services necessary for the design and engineering of new energy infrastructure,” said Giovanni Ranieri, CEO of NextGeo.