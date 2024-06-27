NORBIT Acquires INNOMAR

NORBIT on Thursday announced it has acquired INNOMAR Technologie GmbH, a leader in parametric sub-bottom profilers.

Based in Rostock, Germany, INNOMAR has nearly thirty years of experience and serves customers in over 80 countries. Its parametric sub-bottom profilers provide high-resolution imaging of the seafloor and subsurface layers. They are used for sediment mapping (e.g., for the installation of offshore wind farms, dredging, and construction), geological surveys, and detecting buried objects like pipelines and archaeological artefacts.

“We are enthusiastic about welcoming INNOMAR to the NORBIT family. Nearly 30 years of accumulated domain knowledge with a strong and well-established brand aligns with NORBIT’s vision to be recognized as world-class, enabling people to Explore More. INNOMAR has an experienced team, and the product portfolio is complementary to our existing sonar technology,” said Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The operations of INNOMAR will continue in Rostock Germany under the INNOMAR brand as INNOMAR, a NORBIT Company.

“NORBIT, as the new owner of INNOMAR, will open the NORBIT toolbox and support to unleash positive synergies where this might be relevant. The main focus is to ensure that we together continue to deliver technology that enable our clients to Explore More,” said Peter K. Eriksen, Business Unit Director of NORBIT Oceans.

“Joining forces with NORBIT is a great opportunity for INNOMAR. This partnership aligns well with our long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality technology in the Oceans domain. We believe that NORBIT’s global reach and resources will help us serve our customers even better and explore new opportunities in the maritime industry. We look forward to working together and contributing to our shared goals,” said Sabine Müller, CEO of INNOMAR.