July 1, 2020

Norbit Release ‘Winghead’ Multibeam Sonar

Norbit Subsea released Winghead, the latest addition to the Norbit family of multibeam sonars.

The Winghead is a true 1024 beams multibeam echo sounder, with the Norbit curved arrays, a frequency agility from 200kHz to 700kHz and a resolution of 0.5 x 0.9 degrees at the center frequency of 400kHz. This ultra high resolution sonar is conceived to exceed the performance of the vast majority of multibeam systems offered today. The Winghead sonar also facilitates unmatched professional level performance on more platforms than ever, with a carefully designed form factor and with a weight in air of less than 7kg (including mounting brackets and GNSS/INS).

The Norbit factories have started production of the Winghead i77h (with the integrated high specifications GNSS/INS) and the Winghead B41 (without GNSS/INS). Norbit is currently accepting orders for immediate delivery.

“Winghead complements Norbit’s current offering of our well-established and widely praised WBMS platform,” said Peter Eriksen, Norbit Oceans Business Unit Director. “Winghead is a new concept from the ground up and is the pinnacle of three years of a secretive development effort.”

