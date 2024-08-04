 
New Wave Media

August 4, 2024

north.io Selected for Portuguese Hydrographic Institute Project

Source: north.io

Source: north.io

The TrueOcean data platform from German cloud-geospatial-data-specialist north.io has been officially selected to participate in the IHSensortech BlueTech initiative of the Instituto Hidrográfico of the Portuguese Navy.

The IHSensortech BlueTech Program aims to foster innovation in marine sensor technologies and data management. The program is designed to address current challenges in marine data collection, processing, and analysis by supporting the development and implementation of advanced technologies.

The selection of north.io is part of the "Hydrographic Data Consolidation Software Development" challenge which aims to develop an application for integrating geographic information that can process and determine which information takes precedence based on a set of user-defined constraints.

The Instituto Hidrográfico is responsible for hydrographic surveys, nautical charting, and oceanographic research. As a key maritime service, it plays a crucial role within NATO, contributing to the alliance's collective maritime security and defense strategies. The Instituto provides vital data and expertise that support both national and NATO operations, ensuring safe navigation and effective maritime defense.

The program will be carried out in collaboration with the Portugal Blue Digital Hub. This Hub aims to foster the development of cutting-edge technologies that can revolutionize the processing and utilization of hydrographic data.

The next phase will be a so-called Co-Design Sprint from October 14 to 18. This is an intensive “bootcamp” that will connect the north.io participants and 14 other companies directly with other industry professionals, providing exclusive insights and opportunities to advance the project. The program concludes with a showcase day in 2024, where the results of the co-creation process will be presented.

north.io’s involvement in the project complements its work on Project Argus funded by the German Ministry for Digital and Transport. This initiative, titled "Automated Recognition of Ghost Ships and Underwater Surveillance" (Argus), focuses on the protection of critical underwater infrastructure. With a grant of 2.7 million euros, the project aims to develop an advanced data management platform that integrates cloud technology, geoinformatics and artificial intelligence to systematically monitor and protect underwater assets.

The Argus project addresses the challenges posed by "ghost ships"—vessels that deliberately conceal their position—and aims to provide real-time data analysis for underwater infrastructure. Collaborating with the GEOMAR-Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel and Subsea Europe Services GmbH, north.io says it is set to transform how geodata is utilized for security and decision-making, ultimately enhancing Germany's capacity to safeguard critical maritime infrastructure.

Related News

National Subsea Centre (Credit: NSC)

UK Subsea Centers Partner Up to Advance Tech and Research Capabilities

The National Subsea Centre (NSC) and NOC Innovations have joined forces to address marine-related issues that no single entity could tackle alone…

(Credit: Ocean Energy)

Irish Company Deploys Utility-Scale Wave Energy Device Off Hawaii

Ocean Energy USA, a subsidiary of Irish-based Ocean Energy, has deployed its 1.25 MW-rated wave energy device at the US Navy's…

Source: north.io

Underwater Infrastructure Big Data Project Secures €2.4 Million Grant

Geospatial cloud specialist north.io has been awarded a €2.4 million grant for the "Argus" project for underwater big data…

Source: CSIRO

Wreck of MV Noongah Identified

CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, has helped confirm the resting place of motor vessel (MV) Noongah, a 71-metre…

Image courtesy Terradepth/Hypack

Partnerships aims to bring Hydrographic Survey Data Processing to the Cloud

Terradepth and Hypack announced a strategic partnership designed to enable surveyors to run Hypack's software directly in…

Photo courtesy Prysmian

Record-Breaking Submarine Cable Installation at 2150m

Prysmian completed the sea trial tests for ultra-deep installation of a 500 kV HVDC MI1 cable at 2,150 m water depth. This…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news