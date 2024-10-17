Norwegian Coast Guard Adopts ROV for Inspection Duties

The Norwegian Coast Guard is harnessing ROV technology to improve its operational efficiency and safety.

Aboard the Coast Guard vessel KV Bjørnøya, the crew is using its Blueye Robotics' X3 ROV for a wide range of critical tasks including underwater inspections. It was also used during a dive to 100 meters to assist in retrieving an individual from a fishing vessel. The ROV is also utilized for hull inspections in collaboration with the Norwegian Customs and to examine ships with propellers entangled in fishing nets.

We’ve only had it for a few months, but we’ve used it for significant tasks, including inspecting damage on our own ship. The ROV has helped us identify issues and get them fixed quickly,” said Erik Johansen, Second Engineer on the KV Bjørnøya.

This ability to conduct underwater inspections has reduced the need for divers, improving safety and efficiency in hazardous situations.

The Coast Guard has trained multiple pilots to operate the ROV, ensuring its availability at all times.



