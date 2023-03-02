Thursday, March 2, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 2, 2023

Norwegian Firms Establishes Freight Route for Uncrewed Cargo Vessels

(Photo: Maritime Robotics)

(Photo: Maritime Robotics)

Norwegian firm Maritime Robotics said it has been given the green light to establish a freight route for its uncrewed vessels in the Trondheimsfjord in Norway.

With approval from the Norwegian Coastal Administration and the Norwegian Maritime Directorate, Maritime Robotics will now operate its environmentally friendly and sustainable uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) to transport goods and equipment between its headquarters in Trondheim and production premises in Vanvikan, located on the Fosenhalvøya.

Maritime Robotics’ uncrewed surface vehicle, the Mariner, has already been deployed on the newly approved freight route, the company said.

Eirik Hovstein, COO of Maritime Robotics, said the approval marks a significant milestone for the establishment of laws and regulations that enable launched drones to participate in ordinary traffic at sea. "Norway is a pioneering country in the development of autonomous vessels and laws and regulations must be updated to make use of the new opportunities this development offers."

The project has received support from ZAWAS, an innovation cluster in collaboration with Innovation Norway and Norwegian industry. The authorities are following up on the several ongoing projects to enable the technology to contribute to new value creation in existing processes. The establishment of the freight route for uncrewed cargo boats marks a crucial step in the development of more sustainable transport solutions.

Uncrewed vessels can contribute to cost-effective operations, reduced risk assessment, and lower CO2 emissions than existing manned alternatives.

Related News

Image courtesy Exail

DriX USV Takes Part in Middle East Naval Exercise

Following the success of the Digital Horizon 22 Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence Exercise organized by the U.S. Navy in Bahrain…

Images of marine molluscs and echinoderms taken at Rottnest as part of the research. Image courtesy Curtin University

Heatwaves Decimate Sea Urchins, Molluscs - Study

Curtin University researchers believe rising sea temperatures are to blame for the plummeting number of invertebrates such…

Image courtesy Ocean Business

Ocean Business '23 preps for Southampton, Announces Exhibitor List

With two months to go until Ocean Business 2023, more than 300 manufacturers and service providers have booked space at the sold-out show…

Courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research

The Gulf of Mexico Is Getting Warmer

A new study quantifies the warming trend in the Gulf of Mexico’s ocean heat content over the past 50 years. The study, published…

Image courtesy The Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Dauphin Island Sea Lab Opens Water-based Research Facility

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) announced the recent completion of its newest research facility- a multi-stressor wet lab.

Image courtesy Nauticus

Subsea Robotics: Aquanauts, Hydronauts, Roll Out

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics’ first production Aquanauts and Hydronauts will head into the wild and closer to full commercialization this year…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news