Norwegian Subsea Introduces Updated MRU Lineup at Ocean Business

Norwegian Subsea is bringing its Motion Reference Unit (MRU) technology to sonar-based applications with the introduction of an updated MRU lineup featuring full aiding capabilities at Ocean Business 2025 this week.

Based on the same MRU platform already transforming applications such as wave radar and helideck monitoring, this newly packaged solution delivers precise roll, pitch, and heave data in addition to independent heading and velocity. It removes dependency on RTK or GNSS signals, eliminating common vulnerabilities that challenge efficiency and quality in bathymetric surveying.

Built for plug-and-play compatibility with sonar systems including multibeam echo sounders, interferometric sonars, side-scan sonars, sub-bottom profilers, and forward-looking sonars, Norwegian Subsea MRUs enable consistent, high-quality heave data in real time.

The MRU 9000 series is aimed at marine surveyors seeking the highest quality multibeam motion correction data but at approximately 50% of the list price of the most advanced competing systems. With 0.01° accuracy in roll and pitch, and high-precision surge and sway measurements, it is ideal for the most demanding sonar motion compensation applications. The broader MRU range also includes 3000 and 6000 series units, offering scalable performance depending on the use case, from general monitoring to active heave compensation and winch control.

In recent integrations with WASSP’s multibeam sonar systems, Norwegian Subsea MRUs have enabled survey-grade motion performance without the need for RTK connections. This has proven to be a game-changer for operators working in environments where traditional positioning services are out of reach. The WASSP collaboration also demonstrated how the MRU’s plug-and-play setup and consistent data delivery can improve overall system performance while keeping operational costs low.

The new MRU lineup will be showcased on stand V53 at Ocean Business 2025, April 8-10, in Southampton, UK. Visitors to the stand will be able to explore how Norwegian Subsea’s calibration-free, maintenance-free MRU platform can be applied directly to their sonar motion compensation challenges.