Novacavi Tether Used for Nord Stream Damage Assesment

Credit: Novacavi

Swedish news website Expressen last week reported that a 50-meter section was missing from one area of the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea that was apparently damaged by powerful explosions in September.

While it is still unclear who is behind these explosions, it is clear who is behind the technology that was used to obtain the first subsea images of the damaged pipeline.

First underwater images revealing the extensive damages to Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea have been captured by Blueye Robotics Blueye X3 underwater drone, using a tether by the Italian company Novacavi.

"Designed and manufactured to guarantee lightness, maneuverability, and reliability, this tether cable has been essential during the critical operation at about 80m depth off Denmark," Novacavi said.

Credit: Novacavi

