Ocean Business '25: GeoAcoustics Ltd.

GeoAcoustics aims to launch new sonar products and expanded services for subsea equipment owners and OEM customers at Ocean Business 2025 in Southampton, UK, April 8-10.

Visitors to the hydroacoustic technology manufacturer’s stand, H4, can find out about the company’s first new side scan sonar systems in more than ten years. With a choice of two dual frequency models, the new sonar promises cost-effective high-resolution data for a wide range of diverse applications.

“Last year’s launch of GeoPulse 2 expanded our sub-bottom profiler range and we are keen to introduce more new developments at Ocean Business, this time for high-resolution side scan imaging,” said Richard Dowdeswell, Chief Commercial Officer, GeoAcoustics Ltd.

In parallel to new product developments, GeoAcoustics Ltd will release details about an extensive upgrade and expansion of its cable moulding facilities.