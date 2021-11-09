Ocean Infinity Aims to Deliver Ammonia Fuel Propulsion Package for Armada Fleet

Ocean Infinity won The Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, enabling it and its partners to build a Marine Propulsion Test facility, with an integrated Ammonia Marine Propulsion System (AMPS).

The test facility is intended to demonstrate clean-fueled technology eventually capable of powering Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet, using an innovative ammonia based fuel cell system.

“Winning The Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition is a significant step forward in the delivery of a zero emissions marine propulsion system," said Dan Hook, Ocean Infinity’s CTO. "Working with the UK’s leading experts, we are driving forward a ground-breaking ammonia based fuel cell system, which will not only make the Armada fleet the cleanest in the world, but also has the potential to revolutionize marine propulsion systems."

The Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition is funded by the Department for Transport, with Innovate UK acting as delivery partner. With Ocean Infinity acting as lead partner, the company is combining forces with UK-leading experts in clean fuel cell technology; maritime logistics; deployment and operation of remote and autonomous technology; and the development of operational regulations. The project team consists of an industry leading operator, Oxford Green Innotech, the University of Oxford and the University of Southampton’s Marine and Maritime Institute.

Currently, most vessels use Green House Gas intensive internal combustion power systems. Directly targeting key elements of the UK Government’s 2050 Clean Maritime Plan, Ocean Infinity and its partners are introducing innovative new technologies and techniques for clean vessel propulsion, expecting to make a meaningful contributing towards the UK’s net-zero greenhouse gas commitment.