Friday, September 1, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 1, 2023

Ocean Robotics: Meet Greensea IQ

Ben Kinnaman - Credit: Greensea IQ

Ben Kinnaman - Credit: Greensea IQ

It was announced today that Greensea, Armach Robotics and Bayonet Ocean Vehicles have been consolidated into a single company: Greensea IQ.

Ben Kinnaman founded Greensea Systems in 2006 to “develop an open architecture software environment that would help propel the industry into the coming era of autonomy and perception,” as well as intelligence data mining from the ocean using robotics, which is Greensea ubiquitous OpenSea platform: an open architecture software platform with a modular framework that is designed to enable quick and easy integration of robotic systems, delivering precision and accuracy to ROVs, AUVs and marine robotics. 

Today, globally, there are thousands of vehicles from 35 manufacturers running on OpenSea, Kinnaman said in an interview with Maritime Reporter TV in advance of the announcement.

Starting in 2017, the company went from its technical innovation period to commercialization, which included the launch of Armach Robotics to provide proactive, in-water hull cleaning; and Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, which uses OpenSea to provide amphibious subsea vehicles for autonomous use in deep sea, surf zone, and land travel. As a result the company has been “growing consistently over 50% for most of the last five years,” said Kinnaman.

When asked “why” … why merge these separate companies into a single entity Kinnaman said: “The answer is very simple: to create a greater impact. Merging these companies is about focusing these resources to create a greater impact for our employees, our investors, the world.”Credit: Greensea IQ

In a press statement released Friday, the company said the consolidation "reinforces Greensea IQ as a leading force in the use of uncrewed and autonomous systems to better help improve humankind’s interactions with, and understanding of, our oceans."

Greensea IQ's said its technologies were poised to revolutionize maritime industries globally. 

"EverClean, for instance, offers autonomous hull cleaning services that enhance ship performance, fuel efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions. With a successful commercialization phase, EverClean has proven the economic viability of its technology, and plans are in place to scale the service to a multitude of ship types in the coming years," Greensea IQ said.

Additionally, Greensea IQ said its advancements in the defense and environmental spheres were gaining traction. 

"The EOD Workspace software platform offers autonomous capabilities for mine detection and classification, reducing the risk to personnel in hazardous environments. Furthermore, the company's robotics technologies are finding applications in offshore renewables, performing surveys for pre-construction work and beach landings, where traditional solutions struggle," Greensea IQ said.

The full interview with Kinnaman on Greensea IQ, the technology, and the direction, will appear in the September/October edition of Marine Technology Reporter.


Related News

Cellula's Solus-XR XLUUV undergoes its inaugural sea trials off the shores of West Vancouver, B.C. on August 29, 2023. (Photo: CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Cellula Robotics Starts Trials for Its XLUUV

Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics announced it has commenced sea trials of its Solus-XR extra large unmanned…

Image: Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Reports Strong Q2

Kraken Robotics Inc. has announced solid financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.Products revenue in the quarter was $10.5 million…

Margo Newcombe (Photo: VideoRay)

Margo Newcombe Joins VideoRay as Marketing VP

Underwater robotic systems company VideoRay announced it has hired Margo Newcombe as vice president, marketing and partner…

Image courtesy Subsea 7

Subsea7 Confirms Remote ROV Piloting Capabilities

Subsea7 reports a major advance in its remote piloting technology by fully operating a workclass ROV from Scotland to carry out operations 9…

Credit: SeekOps/AdobeStock

System Built for Mars Operations Used for Offshore Methane Emissions Detection

Technology first developed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL), which is being used to detect offshore methane emissions…

Credit: Aker Solutions

SLB, Subsea 7, and Aker Solutions' Subsea JV Gets Nods from Competition Authorities

Oilfield services firms SLB, Subsea 7, Aker Solutions have received approvals from all relevant competition authorities to…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

NOAA Seed Funding Gives Small Startup a Boost
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Engineer

● Ventura, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news