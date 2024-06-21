Oceaneering Scores $50M Umbilical Contract for Gulf of Mexico Project

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has secured a contract to supply an electro-hydraulic, steel tube dynamic umbilical for a project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The name of the client was not disclosed, but Oceaneering said it was a domestic independent energy company, with an anticipated revenue from the contract estimated to be approximately $50 million.

Oceaneering has been hired to supply an electro-hydraulic, steel tube dynamic umbilical totaling approximately 27 kilometers (17 miles) in length.

Manufacturing is scheduled to start in 2024 at the Panama City, Florida facility, with final delivery expected in the second quarter of 2026.

“This contract award reflects the confidence that our customers have in Oceaneering’s ability to deliver manufactured products in a safe and timely manner. We value the trust our customers place in our abilities and we look forward to supporting this exciting project,” said Shaun R. Roedel, Senior Vice President of Manufactured Products at Oceaneering.