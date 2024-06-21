 
New Wave Media

June 21, 2024

Oceaneering Scores $50M Umbilical Contract for Gulf of Mexico Project

Illustration (Credit: Oceaneering)

Illustration (Credit: Oceaneering)

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has secured a contract to supply an electro-hydraulic, steel tube dynamic umbilical for a project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The name of the client was not disclosed, but Oceaneering said it was a domestic independent energy company, with an anticipated revenue from the contract estimated to be approximately $50 million.

Oceaneering has been hired to supply an electro-hydraulic, steel tube dynamic umbilical totaling approximately 27 kilometers (17 miles) in length.

Manufacturing is scheduled to start in 2024 at the Panama City, Florida facility, with final delivery expected in the second quarter of 2026.

“This contract award reflects the confidence that our customers have in Oceaneering’s ability to deliver manufactured products in a safe and timely manner. We value the trust our customers place in our abilities and we look forward to supporting this exciting project,” said Shaun R. Roedel, Senior Vice President of Manufactured Products at Oceaneering.

Related News

Illustration: Finnestad

Norway Gives Six Companies Carbon Storage Licenses in North Sea

Norwegian Ministry of Energy has offered four new exploration licenses for CO2 storage on the Norwegian continental shelf to Equinor…

Morlais Landfall Substaion (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga and Verdant Form Partnership to Deliver Morlais Tidal Energy Project

Inyanga Marine Energy Group and Verdant Morlais (VML) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver a 4.9 MW…

(Credit: MacArtney)

MacArtney's GreenLink Tech Picked for First Grid-Linked Wave Energy Test Site in US

MacArtney's GreenLink terminations have been selected to connect innovative wave energy technologies to the grid at the PacWave…

Helix Q7000 (Credit: Helix Energy Solutions)

Helix Energy Solutions on Track to Complete Decom Work for Cooper Energy

Houston-based offshore services firm Helix Energy Solutions is wrapping up the multi-well decommissioning operation for Cooper Energy on the Basker…

The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Equinor)

OneSubsea Scoops 'Sizeable' Contract for Work at Troll Gas Field in North Sea

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7, has secured a contract from Equinor for work at Troll…

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $3.7B for Work on TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Field

Saipem has been awarded three new contracts by TotalEnergies for the Kaminho project, relating to the development of Cameia and Golfinho oil fields of

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Podcast: Deep Dive with Rhonda Moniz
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news