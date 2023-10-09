Tuesday, October 10, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 9, 2023

Oceans of Energy and DNV Collaborate to Unlock the Power of Offshore Solar in the North Sea

Illustration only - Credit: noppadon/AdobeStock

Illustration only - Credit: noppadon/AdobeStock

The independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV has partnered up with Oceans of Energy, a Dutch company specializing in offshore solar technology, services, operations, and ecological and energy systems research, to accelerate the deployment and scaling of offshore solar technologies.

DNV has handed over a Statement of Conformity for the Basis of Design of their offshore solar solution to Oceans of Energy, marking a significant milestone in the development of its technology.

The Statement of Conformity verifies that the design methodology complies with the comprehensive set of requirements and guidelines provided by DNV’s Recommended Practice for the design, development, operation and decommissioning of floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) systems – DNV-RP-0584, the world’s first of its kind, published in 2021.

With ambitions to reach 150 MW-scale offshore solar farm systems by 2028, Oceans of Energy sought independent confirmation of their technology and system design, and contracted DNV to first deliver the Statement of Conformity, and, in a later phase, conduct a prototype verification of their second-generation offshore solar farm design for rough North Sea conditions, as implemented in the current pilots.

The North Sea Two location is operational at 400 kW and set to expand to 1 MW in the coming year. The future holds even greater ambitions, with North Sea Three projected to reach a multiple-MW system size, and subsequent projects expected to reach tens of MW.

DNV's Statement of Conformity confirms that Oceans of Energy’s basis of design complies with the requirements of DNV-RP-0584 for certain operational limits, thus providing crucial risk reduction for North Sea Two and forthcoming solar farms within offshore wind farms. This independent confirmation of their technology and system design basis enables Oceans of Energy to scale in a safe and reliable way.

Verification and certification are crucial in attracting the necessary investments for scaling up: as the first offshore solar basis of design to receive a Statement of Conformity in the EU, Oceans of Energy’s system showcases the feasibility of key aspects of solar technologies at rough environmental conditions, like in the North Sea, and sets the stage for future advancements, DNV siad.

“This verification is of global relevance, as the deployment and scaling of offshore solar technologies are essential to meet climate challenges worldwide”, noted Ditlev Engel, CEO, Energy Systems at DNV. “Our partnership will not only drive offshore solar for the energy transition in Europe, particularly in the North Sea region, but also serve as a model for implementation globally.”

“Oceans of Energy is proud to be a pioneer. Not only with our worldwide unique four years of offshore operational experience and our first commercial projects incl.at the Crosswind “Hollandse Kust Noord” windfarm , but also in driving a larger stakeholder agenda that will benefit the whole offshore energy industry. Integrating offshore solar in offshore wind projects can result in up to five times more energy generated per km2 sea space per year and can be integrated on the offshore wind farm electrical infrastructure. Together with DNV we are applying best practices to have future large-scale projects certified, which will enable the investments associated with scaling our new energy generation sector” commented Allard van Hoeken, CEO of Oceans of Energy.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to be a trusted voice in transitioning industries and governments to a deeply decarbonized, sustainable energy system,” added Prajeev Rasiah, executive vice president and Regional Director for Northern Europe, Energy Systems at DNV. “By providing independent confirmation of Oceans of Energy’s design basis, we are enabling them to scale in a safe and reliable way, contributing to the global effort to combat climate change."

With its immense potential for energy production, the North Sea is destined to become Europe's power plant, and this project plays a role in realizing the region's ambitious targets set in the Esbjerg and Ostend Declaration, DNV said. Furthermore, it aligns with the Netherlands' commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 55% by 2030, as announced by Minister of Climate and Energy, Rob Jetten. The Dutch government has recognized the importance of offshore solar, with the announced ambition to have 3 GW installed by 2030 equivalent in scale to 3000 football fields.

Related News

SW Bell Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

AUV Specialist Argeo Partners Up With Marine Seismic Giant Shearwater GeoServices

Argeo, a provider of robotic and digital solutions for the ocean space, and Shearwater GeoServices, a global provider of…

Illustration only - OceanXplorer vessel - Credit; OceanX - File image

Ancient Amphora Discovered by OceanX Handed Over to Malta's Cultural Heritage Authorities

Global exploration nonprofit OceanX said this week it had delivered an ancient amphora to Maltese heritage authorities that…

Credit: electriceye/AdobeStock

GUH: Subsea Cable Failures Threatening Offshore Wind Expansion

UK-based trade body Global Underwater Hub (GUH) is working to tackle failures in underwater cables, which, it says, could…

A PGS seismic vessel - Credit: PGS

Norwegian Seismic Specialists TGS and PGS Set to Merge

Seismic group TGS, a supplier of key data to the oil industry, has agreed to buy loss-making rival PGS in an all-share deal…

WES - triangular platform in testing facility - Image credit: Wave Energy Scotland

Floating Platforms of the Future: WES Explores Shared Infrastructure for Wave Energy, Offshore Wind

Wave Energy Scotland (WES), a subsidiary of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), is running tests at the University of…

Credit: Orbital Marine

Tidal Energy Firm Orbital Wins Two CfDs in UK Renewables Auction

Tidal energy developer Orbital Marine Power Ltd has been awarded two Contracts for Difference (CfDs) for 7.2MW in the UK…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Mechanic

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news