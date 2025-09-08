Coda Octopus Introduces Echoscope PIPE NANO Gen Series

Coda Octopus has announced the launch of the NANO Gen Series of sonars, the latest in ultra compact underwater imaging technology.

The NANO Gen Series features an ultra-compact form factor, only slightly larger than a smartphone or tablet, making it ideal for integration with small underwater vehicles, diving platforms, and robotic systems.

Built on the Echoscope PIPE technology, the NANO Gen Series delivers the same real-time 3D imaging performance, now extended to support advanced 4D, 5D, and 6D capabilities.

"With the increasing demand for smaller underwater vehicles that still require advanced 3D imaging, we have responded with the NANO GEN Series," said Coda Octopus President of Technology, Blair Cunningham. "These ultra-compact sonars allow small underwater platforms to enhance capabilities and consolidate multiple sensors into one compact, power-efficient unit—delivering both 3D spatial awareness and forward-looking obstacle avoidance.

"We have already concluded several successful trials with our NANO GEN Series sonars with key Defense customers, who are excited about the technology and have started looking at its integration in programs. In addition to subsea vehicle applications, the NANO GEN Series is also ideal for diving platforms, diver wearable solutions and all underwater robotics.”