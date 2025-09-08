Monday, September 8, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 8, 2025

Coda Octopus Introduces Echoscope PIPE NANO Gen Series

© Coda Octopus

© Coda Octopus

Coda Octopus has announced the launch of the NANO Gen Series of sonars, the latest in ultra compact underwater imaging technology.

The NANO Gen Series features an ultra-compact form factor, only slightly larger than a smartphone or tablet, making it ideal for integration with small underwater vehicles, diving platforms, and robotic systems.

Built on the Echoscope PIPE technology, the NANO Gen Series delivers the same real-time 3D imaging performance, now extended to support advanced 4D, 5D, and 6D capabilities.

"With the increasing demand for smaller underwater vehicles that still require advanced 3D imaging, we have responded with the NANO GEN Series," said Coda Octopus President of Technology, Blair Cunningham. "These ultra-compact sonars allow small underwater platforms to enhance capabilities and consolidate multiple sensors into one compact, power-efficient unit—delivering both 3D spatial awareness and forward-looking obstacle avoidance.

"We have already concluded several successful trials with our NANO GEN Series sonars with key Defense customers, who are excited about the technology and have started looking at its integration in programs. In addition to subsea vehicle applications, the NANO GEN Series is also ideal for diving platforms, diver wearable solutions and all underwater robotics.”

Related News

© SEAVORIAN

SEAVORIAN Group Acquries MAPPEM Geophysics

SEAVORIAN Group, with its subsidiaries RTSYS and NEOTEK, announced the acquisition of MAPPEM Geophysics, a French company…

Source: MBARI

Robots as Clever as an Octopus

Octopuses have nine brains, one donut-shaped one in their head plus a small one in each of their eight arms. They can use tools…

© FarSounder

FarSounder Introduces 3D Sonar Web Application

FarSounder, a leader in 3D Forward Looking Sonar (FLS) technology, has released its new web app with an intuitive user interface (UI).

Source: Airmar

Airmar Expands Medium Frequency Ultra-Wide Chirp Line

Ultrasonic transducer and Chirp technology company AIRMAR® Technology Corporation has added two new dual-frequency models…

Saildrone Surveyor (Credit: Saildrone)

ABS Certifies World’s Largest Classed Unmanned Surface Vehicle

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued classification to the Surveyor, a fully autonomous deepwater unmanned surface vehicle (USV)…

© Van Oord

Van Oord Awarded Land Reclamation Project in Dubai

Van Oord has secured a contract for the land reclamation of Naïa Island Dubai, a new development located just off Jumeirah’s coastline.

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Underwater Conversations: The Next Wave in Hydrographic Communications for Renewable Energy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news