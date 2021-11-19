 
New Wave Media

November 19, 2021

Offshore Energy Tech Firm Ashtead Technology Goes Public

Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO

Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO

Ashtead Technology, a UK-based offshore energy services and technology company, announced Thursday that it had received strong support from new institutional investors and will begin trading on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market on Tuesday, November 23. (AIM).

Current owners Buckthorn and APICORP will remain significant shareholders in the business which is set to become a publicly listed company.

The Aberdeen-based firm provides subsea equipment rental solutions, technologies, and support services to the global offshore energy sector.

"Over the past four years, Ashtead Technology has expanded its operations with five acquisitions which have helped drive strategic growth through geographic expansion and enhanced product and service offerings across its three service lines – survey and robotics, mechanical solutions and asset integrity," the company said.

So far this year, Ashtead Technology said that the company has invested £8 million in new subsea equipment and technology to expand its equipment rental fleet. It has also increased its workforce by 34 taking employee headcount to 204.

Offshore wind deals

"The company is experiencing strong momentum across its end markets, with increasing customer activity helping to drive revenue growth of approximately 25% in the six months to 30 June 2021 compared to the first half of 2020. It has continued to win new contracts for offshore wind developments and recently secured a series of awards to support the construction and installation of the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm, in the Firth of Forth. The offshore renewables energy market now accounts for 30% of Ashtead Technology’s revenue," Ashtead said in its announcement.Credit: Ashtead

Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO, said: "This development marks another exciting milestone in the evolution of Ashtead Technology. As a newly listed company, we plan to continue to grow and strengthen our core business in subsea technology rental and solutions both organically and through acquisition to further broaden our range of complementary equipment and services and expand our geographic presence.

"Our IPO will allow us to continue supporting the energy transition and capitalize on the significant expected increase in expenditure in the global offshore wind market, while maintaining Ashtead Technology’s position as a leading independent subsea equipment rental business.

"We are delighted to welcome our new shareholders in Ashtead Technology after receiving an excellent reception during our IPO. This is clear recognition of the progress we have made building the business in recent years and I would like to thank our hardworking people and current shareholders for their support and dedication throughout.

Ashtead has appointed three Non-Executive Directors to its board. Bill Shannon joins as Independent Non-Executive Chair, and Thomas Thomsen and Tony Durrant as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Related News

Rear Adm. Nancy Hann will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. Photo courtesy NOAA

Rear Admiral Hann Confirmed to NOAA Leadership Post

The U.S. Senate confirmed on Tuesday evening President Biden’s nomination of NOAA Rear Admiral Nancy Hann to lead the NOAA…

Credit: Mocean

Sea Trials Complete: Mocean Energy's Blue X Wave Energy Machine Returns to Shore

UK-based wave energy technology company Mocean Energy said Wednesday its Blue X wave energy machine had returned to dock…

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Ocean Infinity Buys 10 New eWROVs In Saab Seaeye's Largest Ever ROV Order

Saab Seaeaye, a company building underwater remotely operated vehicles, has agreed to sell 10 of its newly launched electric…

Credit: Forum Energy Technologies - File photo

Forum Energy Technologies Names New Board Director

Forum Energy Technologies, a supplier of remotely operating vehicles for the global offshore energy industry, has appointed Paul E.

Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

Global maritime communications powerhouse Inmarsat earlier this year announced a pair of new tech offerings – ORCHESTRA and…

Credit: Mocean Energy

Wave Energy Firm Opens Aberdeen Office to Meet Demand from Oil & Gas Industry

Wave energy firm Mocean Energy said Tuesday it has opened a new dedicated office in Aberdeen to meet rising oil and gas industry…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Dyneema

Dyneema® is the world’s strongest and lightest fiber. It’s 15 times stronger than steel on a weight for weight basis and 40 times stronger than aramid. Yet it can float on water. This combination of extreme strength and low weight make it suitable for a wide and expanding number of applications.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

HVACR / Marine Engineer (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Deck and Engineering Training Instructors

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

E.T.O

● Kolkata, West Bengal, India

HIRING CHIEF ENGINEER

● GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news