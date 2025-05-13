 
May 13, 2025

Seatools Gets Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Job from CDWE

Seatools, a subsea technology company, has secured a contract by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) for the design, engineering, and delivery of the metrology and control system for the Pre-Piling Template (PPT) at the Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.

The Fengmiao 1 wind farm will feature jacket-type foundations installed using pre-installed pin piles.

Seatools’ metrology and control system will be integrated into CDWE’s piling template to ensure accurate positioning of piles within tight tolerances -an essential element for successful jacket installation.

While the system design leverages technologies from Seatools’ toolbox, the solution will also integrate new technologies to further boost operational efficiency during the piling campaign.

Advanced simulation models will support first-time-right installation, reducing offshore commissioning time and risk.

“We are proud that CDWE has once again entrusted Seatools with this critical scope, following our earlier collaborations on Hai Long and Zhong Neng. This repeat business reflects the trust we’ve built through consistent delivery, technical excellence, and our ability to adapt to each project’s unique challenges. With our proven technology and experience, we aim to deliver robust, high-performing equipment that enables CDWE to execute the piling campaign efficiently and without interruption,” said Jan Frumau, Managing Director of Seatools.

Engineering activities for the system are already underway and will continue in close collaboration with CDWE.

