Offshore Wind: Fugro Wins Geotechnical Survey Gig in Denmark

Credit:badahos/AdobeStock

Credit:badahos/AdobeStock

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro has secured a contract with the Danish grid operator Energinet for geotechnical site investigations for the North Sea I offshore wind development.

The Danish government plans to expand offshore wind capacity by 4GW by 2030, and the geodata acquired by Fugro will be used to inform future bids in the area. 

"This award follows Fugro’s success working on the North Sea Energy Islands project for Energinet throughout 2022, a project that is the first of its kind," Fugro said.

"Fugro’s geodata will provide crucial insights on the seabed and sub-surface conditions, reducing uncertainty and helping installers make informed decisions on where best to position the wind turbines and export cables," Fugro said.

The company said the field work would start in 2024, with Fugro set to mobilize multiple geotechnical vessels equipped with "state-of-the-art investigation tools."

The fieldwork is expected to continue well into 2025, with further processing, laboratory testing and reporting of results to follow.

