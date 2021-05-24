 
New Wave Media

May 24, 2021

Offshore Mooring: Delmar Systems Acquires Vryhof

Credit: Vryhof

Credit: Vryhof

U.S.-based offshore mooring services firm Delmar Systems on Monday announced the acquisition of the Dutch-based rival Vryhof, consisting of Deep Sea Mooring and Vryhof Anchors. 

The combined company, with its global footprint and enhanced asset portfolio, will continue as Delmar Systems and as Vryhof, the companies said.

“We are excited to welcome Vryhof to the Delmar family. Vryhof’s Team has built a world-class organization and we look forward to continuing that tradition,” says Nick Patterson, Delmar’s CEO. 

“With over a century of combined company experience, Delmar and Vryhof will offer unrivaled personnel, equipment, engineering, mooring solutions, and comprehensive project management to the global offshore energy industry.” 

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Delmar. This transaction is in line with our strategy to divest capital-intensive businesses to allow us to focus our energy on transition and growth plans,” commented Jan Erik Rugland, Moreld’s COO, the former owner of Vryhof. 

"Delmar is a great home for our companies. The combination of the individual strengths and complementary offerings of the companies will be a key benefit to our mutual and new customers,” explained Wolfgang Wandl, Vryhof’s CEO. 

"ur dedicated professionals look forward to continuing the tradition of providing the very best service and quality that has led to our global success. Together we will pursue the same objectives and ambitions to foster a collective sense of pride in a successful Delmar Systems and Vryhof," Wandl said.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Related News

File Photo: SAE

Simec Atlantis Energy's Tidal Turbine Passes Test in Japan

Simec Atlantis Energy (SAE) has informed that its tidal power generation facility in Naru Island, Japan, has passed the Japanese…

Balmoral’s offshore wind cable stability system is designed to prevent long term damage / Credit: Balmoral

Balmoral's System Prevents Offshore Wind Cable Damage

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Comtec has noted recent news on offshore wind cable failures, and has offered a solution for the…

Credit: SEAJET Systems

SEAJET Offers Its Excavation Tech to Offshore Industry through 'Own and operate' Model

Dubai-based SEAJET Systems has offered its controlled flow excavation (CFE) technology to the offshore energy industry through…

Credit: DNV

DNV, Partners Working on Automated Verification of Offshore Wind Turbine Inspection Results

DNV has launched a research project to develop an automated data processing method for verification of detected wind turbine…

Credit: Saitec

Wind-Powered Offshore Drilling Rigs in Canada: Saitec, WESI Get Gov't Funding

The Government of Canada has approved funding for Waterford Energy Services Inc. (WESI) and Saitec Offshore's project designed…

The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Mads Hjelmeland is passionate about subsea processing. It’s a subject close to his heart in his role as managing director…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Seascape Subsea Technology

SEASCAPE is a company specialized in the sales, manufacturing and service of underwater equipment and tools. Representing a number of high quality subsea products throughout Europe. SEASCAPE designs, develops and produces specialized surface and subsea products marketed throughout the world.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Bilingual Recruiter

● Tidewater Staffing

Lagging Handyman

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Spray Pump Operator

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news