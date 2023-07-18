Wave-Wind Offshore Platform with Hydrogen: Floating Power Plant's SEAWORTHY Selected for EU Grant

Danish technology developer and integrator Floating Power Plant A/S said Tuesday it had been selected to negotiate a significant grant by the European Commission to support its SEAWORTHY project at the PLOCAN test site.

SEAWORTHY is an acronym for "Sustainable dispatchable Energy enabled by wAve-Wind OffshoRe plaTforms with onboard HYdrogen."

Floating Power Plant said SEAWORTHY was an initiative aimed at combining wave and wind resources to generate electricity while using excess power to produce and store hydrogen.

The SEAWORTHY project will be executed off the coast of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands in Spain at the PLOCAN test site, where it will provide renewable energy from wind, wave, and hydrogen.

"This grant can propel the advancement of sustainable dispatchable energy enabled by the world’s first wind-wave floating offshore platform with integrated hydrogen," Floating Power Plant said.

"We are humbled by the European Commission's recognition of and allocated support for our project«, said Anders Køhler, CEO of Floating Power Plant A/S.

"This funding allocation serves as a testament to the maturity, potential and viability of our technology. It highlights the significant role Floating Power Plant A/S is poised to play in the global energy transition. With SEAWORTHY, we aim to demonstrate the commercial feasibility and environmental benefits of integrating wave and wind energy with hydrogen production and storage."

Floating Power Plant A/S is developing offshore floating solutions for traditionally hard-to-abate areas such as off-grid platforms and remote islands, and it claims its combination of technologies creates "game-changing dispatchable, reliable, renewable energy."

As its combination of technologies matures, Floating Power Plant's solutions will also be able to deliver large scale cost-effective green hydrogen as an export product, the company promises.

The goal of the SEAWORTHY project is to advance Floating Power Plant A/S's proprietary technology from Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL6) to TRL8. This will be accomplished through the construction, testing, and operation of a commercial-scale demonstration platform. The platform is expected to have a 4.3 MW wind turbine, 0.8 MW wave energy converters, and electrolysers with hydrogen storage and a fuel cell. The grant selection can expedite the deployment of the technology, enabling Floating Power Plant to further validate its approach.

The project is expected to validate the technology's immense potential and readiness for wider adoption, Floating Power Plant said.

Anders Køhler states: "By delivering green dispatchable power, we firmly believe this project has the potential to reshape how we generate and utilize renewable energy and support the European Union's commitment to fostering clean and sustainable energy solutions, recognizing the pivotal role of innovative companies in driving the global energy transition."