Thursday, February 1, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 1, 2024

PDE Offshore Gets Sonardyne Upgrade for Geo Energy Vessel

PDE Offshore's MV Geo Energy (Photo supplied by Sonardyne)

PDE Offshore's MV Geo Energy (Photo supplied by Sonardyne)

Taiwanese offshore geophysical and geotechnical investigation company PDE Offshore has upgraded its underwater acoustic positioning system onboard MV Geo Energy to Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 USBL system.

The upgrade will further enhance PDE Offshore’s capability in the exploration of offshore renewable energy (ORE) in Taiwan, the company said.

Having already used Sonardyne’s Mini Ranger 2 for several years, investing in the full Ranger 2 system was a logical choice to provide the reliable dynamic positioning references essential for the vessel’s operations, whilst also giving the capability for operating in greater depths and more challenging conditions, according to PDE Offshore.

Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 system can be used to track subsea assets, for positioning or communication with an underwater vehicle, or dynamically positioning of the vessel. It is suitable for use for both survey and construction phases of ORE and supports complex tracking scenarios such as structures and vehicles with multiple transponders and multiple remote offsets.

“It was a simple and logical choice to go ahead and upgrade to the Ranger 2 system to improve our capability to take on greater projects in the region,” said Huang Hsin-chih, President of PDE Offshore.

“Taiwan’s ambitions of becoming a green island means it is fast becoming a leading player offshore wind in Asia Pacific. We’re pleased to be a part this energy transition through PDE Offshore’s continued confidence and investment in our products,” added Dan Tan, Regional Sales Manager for Sonardyne in Singapore.

In addition, PDE Offshore’s geotechnical vessel Geo Power, also equipped with Ranger 2 USBL system, is currently under conversion work and will join the fleet in mid-2024. The vessel with offer both seabed and downhole cone penetration testing services.

Related News

(Credit: EMGS)

EMGS Scoops $11.7M Survey Contract Offshore Brazil

Norway-based Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a contract with Petrobras for a fully prefunded multi-client…

Connector CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Reels In Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Export Cable Job

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has signed the export cable contract with Ørsted for its 2.9 GW…

BP Launches Its ‘Largest-Ever’ Seismic Program at Azerbaijan Oil Field

BP has started a new four-dimensional (4D) high-definition ocean bottom node seismic program on its Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater…

(Credit: Huisman)

Subsea 7 Pipelay Vessel to be Equipped with Huisman’s Crane

Dutch company Huisman has secured a contract from Subsea 7 for the delivery of its 500MT offshore mast crane for one of pipelay…

Ramform Hyperion vessel (Credit: PGS)

PGS Expands Seismic Survey in Egypt’s West Mediterranean

Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has started acquiring data on the EGY24 Nefertiti survey using the Ramform Hyperion…

Argos offshore platform (Credit: BP)

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’ Contract from BP in Gulf of Mexico

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘significant’ contract from BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Ocean Robot Revolution: Reviewing the Latest in Marine Autonomy Tech
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news