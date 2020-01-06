Oi2020 History

The year was 1969, and Oceanology International launched in Brighton at an opportune time; the ocean industry was gaining ground as an important niche area, in part to the development of oil and gas. The premiere event drew 600 exhibitors and attendees from around the globe.

Marine Technology Reporter has been commissioned to publish the Official “Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition” which will distribute with the MARCH 2020 edition of MTR. For information on advertising in this edition, contact Rob Howard @ howard@marinelink.com, t: +1 561-732-4368; or Mike Kozlowski @ kozlowski@marinelink.com, +1-561-733-2477.