Thursday, December 12, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 12, 2024

SLB OneSubsea to Deliver Production-Boosting Systems for Petrobras' Búzios Field

(Credit: SLB)

(Credit: SLB)

Global energy technology company SLB, through its OneSubsea joint venture, has secured a contract with Petrobras for the delivery of two subsea raw seawater injection (RWI) systems to increase production at the Búzios field, offshore Brazil.

Under the contract, SLB OneSubsea will provide two complete subsea RWI systems to support Petrobras’ floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels P-74 and P-75, and they will each consist of a subsea seawater injection pump, umbilical system and topside variable speed drive.

The subsea RWI systems will help to increase the production of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, which are currently bottlenecked in their water injection capacities.

Once operational, the RWI systems will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per barrel of oil as they are a more efficient means of reservoir pressurization to increase recovery when compared with the conventional alternative of topside injection systems.

“As deepwater basins mature, we see more and more secondary recovery opportunities emerging. Subsea raw seawater injection is a well-proven application with a strong business case that we think should become mainstream.

“By placing the system directly on the seabed, we free up space and reduce fuel needs for the FPSOs as well as lessen the power needs for the injection systems. It’s a win-win for Petrobras, and one that we are very excited about,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea

Related News

(Credit: Subsea7)

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 for Pipeline Replacement at Abu Safah Field

Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco has hired Subsea7 for the replacement of pipeline at its Abu Safa field, offshore Saudi Arabia…

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Delmar Systems to Deliver Moorings for TotalEnergies’ Culzean Floating Wind Pilot

Delmar Systems has been selected to deliver mooring scope for TotalEnergies’ Culzean floating wind pilot project, which will…

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Nexans to Link East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm to UK's Power Grid

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has secured a contract from ScottishPower Renewables to supply…

(Credit: Red7Marine)

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Marine construction contractor Red7Marine has supported subsea solutions specialist N-Sea Group in a critical export cable…

(Credit: Sulmara)

Sulmara Nets $19M Investment for Low-Carbon Offshore Wind Services

Scottish subsea specialist Sulmara has secured an $18.9 million investment from BGF, one of the largest growth capital investors in U.K.

(Credit: Seabased)

Swedish Firm Eyes Multi-Megawatt Wave Energy Farm Off Grenada

Swedish company Seabased has signed a three-party memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Grenada and SIDS…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Survey Notes
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news