OneSubsea Taps Siemens Energy for Bacalhau Subsea Sensors, Connectors

Schlumberger's OneSubsea has ordered a turnkey package from Siemens Energy for the Bacalhau field development project in the Pre-salt region of the Santos Basin.

The Bacalhau oilfield, operated by Equinor, is located approximately 115 miles (185 kilometers) off Sao Paulo, Brazil, at a water depth of 6,726 feet (2,050 meters). Equinor sanctioned the field development, which will cost $8 billion, last week.

OneSubsea, as part of Subsea Integration Alliance with Subsea 7, last week after the FID won the contract award for the delivery and installation of the subsea pipelines (SURF) and production systems (SPS).

Siemens Energy’s scope of supply for the project, as awarded by OneSubsea, will include pressure and temperature sensors for the subsea production system, electrical distribution equipment including flying leads, umbilical terminations, connectors for subsea modules, and multi-leg harness assemblies.

Manufacturing will jointly take place in the Siemens Energy Boemlo factory in Norway and the subsea connector factory in Ulverston, UK. Siemens Energy will also supply a variable frequency drive (VFD) for the floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

"Providing electrical distribution equipment and instrumentation as part of the complete turnkey package will reduce the number of required suppliers for the subsea production system,” said Jennifer Hooper, Senior Vice President, Industrial Applications Solutions for Siemens Energy. “This will significantly lower interface risks and overall project complexity for OneSubsea.”

According to Siemens Energy, the pressure and temperature sensors will provide monitoring data for the production system on the seabed, enabling the field operator to make informed decisions aimed at safe and efficient production. The subsea connectors form part of the distribution system and will provide low voltage power and communications to the subsea Xmas Tree production system.

Installation and commissioning of the equipment are slated for 2022 and 2024.

The Bacalhau development will include a Modec-supplied FPSO, with 140 kilometers of rigid risers and flowlines, 40 kilometers of umbilical, and 19 trees, as well as associated subsea equipment, in water depths of approximately 2050 meters.