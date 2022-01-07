 
New Wave Media

January 7, 2022

Opinion: Let's Get the Plastic Out of Our Lives (& Waterways)

Copyright Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

Copyright Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

A confession. I'm part of a very big problem that's easy to ignore. Last year, I contributed the U.S. average-per-person 300 pounds of plastic garbage to wherever it went after convenient curbside pickup. So out of sight, out of mind, right?  Not really, but does it matter? Yes, it does.
In a fascinating recent report, the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine politely told us that we're choking ourselves to death on manufactured plastic waste and that 80% of the harmful plastic in the ocean comes from land-based sources.

It's the micro-plastics, smaller than 5 mm (the size of a sesame seed) and nano-plastics, which are smaller, that are the problem. Because we have consumed much of it in the food chain, we're eating it, and not in the way we like to think of “recycling.”

Plastics are not biodegradable. They break down into tinier and tinier pieces. So human health is especially at risk, with everybody’s food safety and quality in jeopardy. The human body cannot digest plastics.

Plastic pollution also contributes to climate change. Plastics are synthetic polymers manufactured at petrochemical plants where Greenhouse Gases (GHG) are produced.

Most micro-plastics are dyed or painted, which causes them to absorb sunlight, thus increasing global temperatures. But more urgent research is needed to know the exact radiative effects of plastics.

The deluge of plastic waste in the world’s oceans, with the attendant generation of GHGs, needs to be reduced. Higher ocean water temperatures increase the breakdown of plastics. And it's well documented that phytoplankton, which produce fifty percent of the earth's oxygen, are ingesting micro-plastics, reducing the typical amount of carbon dioxide that they produce.

The National Academy tells us they estimate that 8 million tons of plastics end up in the ocean each year, and that under the current trajectory the number could climb to 53 million by the end of the decade. That's a big number!


Copyright panaramka/AdobeStock

I've wondered why it's only the Great Pacific Plastic Patch that gets all of the headlines. Maybe because it seems far away? It's a gigantic floating collection of marine debris in the North Pacific Ocean that's larger than Texas, and fast beginning to resemble the size of Australia. But it's out in the open sea, so, conveniently, nobody will take responsibility for it. Oceanographers and ecologists have discovered that about 70% of marine debris actually sinks to the bottom of the ocean. So, in fact, we have no idea how large the Patch really is, or even how much plastic is in the oceans or inland waterways anywhere.All of us in the world like data, so here we go: We do have plastic production figures. 300 million tons of plastic are produced every year. Plastic is everywhere in our lives. Packaging, building and construction, household and sports equipment, vehicles, electronics and agriculture. Half of that 300 million tons is used to create single-use items such as shopping bags, cups and straws. There's no end in sight to ramping up both production consumption.

According to the National Academy report, the U.S. produced a total of 42 million tons of all categories of plastic waste in 2016, twice as much as China. Just in U.S. households, 35 million tons of plastic are thrown away yearly. Only a small fraction, maybe 10%, of that material is recycled. Most of it goes to landfills, where it can escape into our oceans. The report notes that U.S. recycling systems are “grossly insufficient.”
We can't take much comfort in the world’s plastic waste from the COVID-19 pandemic, about 25,000 tons, the equivalent to more than 2,000 buses, dumped into the ocean. All of those masks and gloves have to go somewhere, much of it on a beach or in the seabed.

The distant, alarming, and now forgotten, headlines of COP 26 included mostly hot-air pledges of career politicians to address their citizens’ production of GHGs. There were inspirational speeches, but no mention of plastics. Maybe some of us took some comfort from the false promise of the vague buzzwords of the summit: "raised consciousness."  

Maybe our world leaders could be more than conscious about that 8 million tons of plastic waste that enter the world's oceans each year. The details matter. We're depositing the equivalent of a garbage truck of plastic waste into the ocean every minute.

About the Author: Thomas N. Thompson (Ph.D., Johns Hopkins) recently retired as the Maritime Environmental and Energy Technical Adviser at the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation. He lives in Washington, D.C.

Related News

The ram being investigated in the laboratory. Image credit: Image credit: Istituto Centrale per il Restauro (ICR) - Laboratory of Biological Investigation

Ancient Shipwreck Supports Diversity of Underwater Life

Italian researchers report finding an amazing community of 114 species of invertebrates on priceless archeological artifact…

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms

Swarm behavior of underwater vehicles has long been on the wish list. Couple that with collecting seismic data and you have an interesting challenge.

Credit: Orbital

Tidal Power: Orbital Eyes Multi-device Deployment Across UK

UK-based tidal energy technology firm Orbital said Wednesday it would qualify multiple applications for submission into the…

All images courtesy Dr. George Papalambrou, Assistant Professor, School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, National Technical University of Athens

Meet NOUS: An Underwater ‘Artificial Mind’

The establishment of Maritime Protective Areas (MPA) and marine archaeological sites has been an objective of the Ministries…

© Martina / Adobe Stock

Coral Reefs off East Africa Could Die Out in 50 Years -Study

Coral reefs in the western Indian Ocean are at risk of extinction by 2070 due to warming temperatures and overfishing, according…

Walter Munk (center) with the author (left) and his wife Mary (right) at Scripps in 2018. Photo courtesy the Author

Opinion: A Call for the USNS Walter Munk to Honor America’s Greatest Oceanographer

In the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress established a commission to rename several military bases and ships…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

EPRONS ROV / COMMERCIAL DIVING GROUP

EPRONS ROV produce series and special ordered remotely operated vehicles (ROV) - RovBuilder, working depth up to 500 meters with possible tether length up to 1200 meters. EPRONS DIVING provides commercial diving services on the depth till 50 meters and Ship Husbandry services.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future is Wide Open

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news