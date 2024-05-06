 
New Wave Media

May 6, 2024

Aker BP Opts for Optime Subsea’s ROCS

Aker BP and Optime Subsea team (Credit: Optime Subsea)

Norwegian subsea technology company Optime Subsea has been awarded a contract by Aker BP to develop and deliver five Remotely Operated Controls Systems (ROCS) for use on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Aker BP has placed an order with Optime Subsea for rental and service of five newbuild ROCS systems.

The contract is valid for three years with options for two one-year extensions.

The five ROCS systems will be deployed on the Skarv Satellite Projects, Symra and Solveig Phase 2 (Utsira High), and Yggdrasil. In total, these fields have approximately 55 wells that are planned completed with the ROCS.

The five ROCS system will be equipped with a new tubing hanger orientation system, known as OTHOS.

This system ensures precise positioning of the tubing hanger, eliminating the necessity for intricate and time-consuming rig interface work, according to Optime Subsea.

Optime Subsea's second-generation ROCS eliminate the need for the umbilical, which traditionally connects the surface to the seabed for controlling the tubing hanger in subsea well completions, and the associated topside hydraulic control unit, which results in operators’ capex savings.

“This is a substantial contract that marks another chapter for remotely operated controls systems. Aker BP has been a major supporter of this technology from the start. They helped fund development of the first-generation system and they were the first operator to use our popular second-generation ROCS, which we will further enhance as part of this latest contract,” said Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, CEO of Optime Subsea.

Optime Subsea will manufacture the five ROCS systems at the company’s headquarter in Notodden, Norway.

“Digitalization and simplification of subsea operations is a key part of Aker BP’s strategy to reduce operating time and expenditure, lower our CO2-fooprint and achieve less HSE exposure on the drill floor.

“We have already achieved significant savings through the current ROCS systems we have in operation, and we aim to realize an even bigger potential with the five additional systems that will play key roles in our ambitious NCS field development program,” said Mads Rødsjø, VP D&W Operations at Aker BP.

