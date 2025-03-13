OPT Bags WAM-V Order from European Offshore Services Provider

U.S.-based Ocean Power Technologies has secured a contract from a new European Offshore Services Provider for a fully integrated unmanned surface vehicle WAM-V, set for near term delivery.

The contract expands the company’s previously announced expansion into certain regions to the European Union, working with end customers and resellers.

The vehicle will be assembled immediately and shipped to the customer. Training and services will be provided in-country, according to OPT.

"Securing this contract is testament to demand for our systems in the market. Recent efforts globally, whether focused on defense and security or autonomous survey and offshore construction, are continuing to drive interest in our systems.

“We continue to convert pipeline to backlog and deliver further growth. We look forward to future deliveries and additional opportunities to deploy our assets to our customer base here in the United States and to our partners in Latin America, the Middle East, and now also to the European Union, and other allied nations,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT.