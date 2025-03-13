 
New Wave Media

March 13, 2025

OPT Bags WAM-V Order from European Offshore Services Provider

WAM-V (Credit: OPT)

WAM-V (Credit: OPT)

U.S.-based Ocean Power Technologies has secured a contract from a new European Offshore Services Provider for a fully integrated unmanned surface vehicle WAM-V, set for near term delivery.

The contract expands the company’s previously announced expansion into certain regions to the European Union, working with end customers and resellers.

The vehicle will be assembled immediately and shipped to the customer. Training and services will be provided in-country, according to OPT.

"Securing this contract is testament to demand for our systems in the market. Recent efforts globally, whether focused on defense and security or autonomous survey and offshore construction, are continuing to drive interest in our systems.

“We continue to convert pipeline to backlog and deliver further growth. We look forward to future deliveries and additional opportunities to deploy our assets to our customer base here in the United States and to our partners in Latin America, the Middle East, and now also to the European Union, and other allied nations,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT.

Related News

© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock

Petrogas, Gasunie to Explore Reusing North Sea Pipelines for Green Hydrogen

Dutch natural gas infrastructure and transportation company Gasunie and Petrogas Transportation plan to jointly investigate…

(Credit: Fugro)

Lloyd's Register, Fugro Agree Simpler USV Certification Process

Lloyd's Register (LR) and Fugro have signed a block fee agreement to streamline the in-service certification and maintenance…

EverClean IQ robot during hull inspection. Credit: Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ opens new service center in Miami

Greensea IQ expanded its EverClean operations with a new service center in Miami, Florida. The new facility, located in Hialeah…

Copyright cristianstorto/AdobeStock

A Decade Later, Ocean Infinity Continues the Search for MH370

A ship that will hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has deployed to its Indian Ocean search zone, according…

Oceanus12 USV (Credit: ZeroUSV)

British Firm Launches Fully-Autonomous Oceanus12 USV

British firm Zero USV has launched its Oceanus12 unmanned surface vessel (USV), marking a step closer to offering the world’s…

Copyright Kevin/AdobeStock

Chinese Rover said to Find Evidence of Martian Ocean, Beaches

China’s Zhurong rover reportedly uncovered evidence beneath Mars’ surface that appears to be ancient sandy beaches, hinting…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news