NOAA to Order New Research Ships in 2020

The U.S.' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it expects to award contracts for the construction of two new oceanographic ships by the end of the year.

Once in service, the new research vessels will support various missions, ranging from general oceanographic research and exploration to marine life, climate and ocean ecosystem studies, NOAA said.

“When completed, these new state-of-the-art ships will be vital for collecting high-quality data and leading scientific discoveries,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., acting NOAA administrator. “The science missions aboard these vessels promise to push the boundaries of what is known about our still largely undiscovered ocean.”

The two newbuilds will be named after vessels that previously served in the agency's fleet: the first Oceanographer having served in the agency’s fleet from 1966 to 1996 and her sister ship, Discoverer, from 1967 to 1996.

The new Oceanographer will be homeported in Honolulu, while the homeport for Discoverer remains to be determined.

NOAA said design work is progressing and that construction timelines and target launch dates will be determined after the shipbuilding contracts have been awarded to a U.S. shipayrd(s).

“The acquisition represents a major step forward in the recapitalization of NOAA’s ship fleet and will help ensure that the agency has the seagoing capability to collect the best information possible about the marine environment,” said Rear Adm. Michael J. Silah, director of the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO).

NOAA currently has a fleet of 15 active research and survey ships, which are operated by OMAO and crewed by NOAA Corps officers and civilian professional mariners. Each year, NOAA ships conduct more than 100 missions to collect data critical for nautical charts, fishery quotas, exploration of the nation’s 4.3-million-square-mile Exclusive Economic Zone, storm surge modeling and climate research.