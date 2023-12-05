US Navy Orders Saab UUVs for Kuwait

Saab Inc., based in Syracuse, N.Y., has been awarded a $15,877,254 firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command, for the construction of underwater unmanned vehicles (UUV) and associated storage containers, training naval mines, spare parts, training documentation, training and transportation, the U.S. Department of Defense announced.

This contract, which was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(4), involves Foreign Military Sales to the State of Kuwait, the Pentagon said.

Work will be performed in Cranston, R.I. (75%); and Syracuse, N.Y. (25%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025.