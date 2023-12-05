Tuesday, December 5, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 5, 2023

US Navy Orders Saab UUVs for Kuwait

© Ricochet64 / Adobe Stock

© Ricochet64 / Adobe Stock

Saab Inc., based in Syracuse, N.Y., has been awarded a $15,877,254 firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command, for the construction of underwater unmanned vehicles (UUV) and associated storage containers, training naval mines, spare parts, training documentation, training and transportation, the U.S. Department of Defense announced.

This contract, which was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(4), involves Foreign Military Sales to the State of Kuwait, the Pentagon said.

Work will be performed in Cranston, R.I. (75%); and Syracuse, N.Y. (25%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025.

Related News

(Photo: Estonia Ministry of Defense)

UK, Finland, Estonia Practice Subsea Infrastructure Protection in Baltic Sea

The navies of Britain, Finland and Estonia were practising subsea infrastructure protection in the Baltic Sea region on Monday…

Image courtesy U.S. Navy

"AI is the Game Changer"

Austal USA Advanced Technologies is working with the US Navy on technical solutions that will power the next-gen of navy assets.

Source: Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Acquires ACE Winches

International subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has further expanded its mechanical solutions…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen in September 2022 - Photo: Danish Armed Forces

Kremlin: More Signs Appear of Ukrainian Involvement in Nord Stream Blasts

The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord…

Credit: Kraken Robotics (file image)

Kraken Robotics Supplies High-Resolution Seabed Mapping Sonar Solution to Australian Navy

Canadian marine robotics company Kraken Robotics said Monday it had supplied high-resolution seabed mapping sonar equipment…

Credit: TenneT

Artificial Reefs Deployed in Dutch North Sea to Boost Marine Life Around Offshore Wind Farms

Dutch transmission system operator TenneT, in collaboration with contractor Equans/Smulders,  has installed several artificial…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news