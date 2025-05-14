 
New Wave Media

May 14, 2025

Panamanian Seafarer Employment Sees 12% Growth in Early 2025

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has announced a 12% rise in employment contracts for Panamanian seafarers during the first four months of 2025. Credit: Panama Maritime Authority

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has announced a 12% rise in employment contracts for Panamanian seafarers during the first four months of 2025. Credit: Panama Maritime Authority

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has announced a 12% rise in employment contracts for Panamanian seafarers during the first four months of 2025, a promising result attributed to the strategic efforts led by the Seafarer Recruitment Committee.

During the closing session of the Committee’s 17th meeting, Felipe Arias, Acting Director General of Seafarers (DGGM), reaffirmed the PMA’s steadfast commitment to generating quality employment within the maritime, logistics, and port sectors. He described this endeavor as part of a comprehensive “State vision,” shaped by collaborative work between public institutions and private stakeholders.

Mayte Burgos, Head of the Maritime Labour Affairs Department (DALM), presented the latest figures, sharing that 307 seafarer contracts were registered between January and April 2025. This marks a 12.04% increase compared to 274 contracts recorded in 2024, and a 21.34% rise from the 253 contracts in 2023 underscoring a steady upward trajectory.

According to the PMA, this sustained growth is bolstered in part by bilateral agreements with other maritime administrations, as well as Memoranda of Understanding signed with leading shipping companies such as Navesco, Saam Towage, MSC Shipmanagement Limited, Euronav, and Ramsey Greig & Co., alongside support from organizations like Mission to Seafarers. These partnerships not only generate employment but also strengthen the safety, dignity, and well-being of Panamanian seafarers in national ports.

Panama currently maintains 11 international mutual recognition instruments under Regulation I/10 of the amended STCW Convention, allowing for enhanced professional mobility and recognition. On the national front, the PM continues to collaborate with the National Institute for Professional Training and Human Development (INADEH) to evaluate and elevate English language proficiency an essential tool for navigating today’s globalized maritime landscape.

The Committee meeting also served as a springboard for future initiatives. Among the proposals was working alongside the Ministry of Education (MEDUCA) and the Specialized Higher Technical Institute (ITSE) to revamp the Maritime Baccalaureate curriculum, tailoring it to the evolving demands of the industry. Additionally, a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (MITRADEL) is being considered to develop a centralized database of maritime job opportunities.

Related News

Ten Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters in separate cases at Darwin Local Court on 29 and 30 April 2025. Credit: amazing studio

Australian Border Force: Ten Illegal Fishers Found Guilty

Ten Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters in separate cases at Darwin Local Court on April 29 and 30, 2025.

Phoenix Welcomes New Project Manager for AUV Division

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. announced that Scott Hansen has joined the company as Project Manager (PM) for the Autonomous…

AD Ports Group published a new detailed report, titled: "Coral Relocation in the Arabian Gulf: Benefits, risks and best-practice recommendations for practitioners and decision-makers." Credit: AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group & NYU Abu Dhabi Issue “Coral Relocation in the Arabian Gulf” Report

AD Ports Group, in collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi, published a new detailed report, titled: "Coral Relocation in the Arabian Gulf: Benefits…

Source: PML

Project to Suck Carbon from the Sea Begins in UK

PML scientists and colleagues from the University of Exeter have commenced operation for the SeaCURE project pilot plant Weymouth…

A new reflection paper co-authored by PML Honorary Fellow Torsten Thiele urges the International Seabed Authority to declare a moratorium/precautionary pause on such activity. Credit: PML

Concerns for Deep Sea Ecosystems Heighten as US Opens Opportunities For Mining and Extraction

In the same week as the US Government moved to accelerate offshore mining and open new opportunities for mineral extraction…

Image courtesy FREIRE SHIPYARD

KAUST Research Vessel Keel Laid at Freire Shipyard

The keel laying of the new research vessel, Thuwal II, for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news