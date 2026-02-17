SSE Partners to Invest in Scottish Subsea Cable Upgrade

British power firm SSE said on Tuesday its electricity distribution unit has selected five contract partners for an investment up to 950 million pounds ($1.28 billion) to upgrade subsea electricity network connecting Scotland's island communities.

SSEN Distribution said the agreements with Briggs Marine, DOF Subsea UK, N-Sea, Enshore Subsea and Jan De Nul will run for an initial five-year period, with an option to extend for three more years.

($1 = 0.7398 pounds)

(Reuters)