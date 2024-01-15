Tuesday, January 16, 2024
 
Partners Come Together to Preserve Marine Biodiversity at Khalifa Port

(Photo: AD Ports Group)

(Photo: AD Ports Group)

AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group and Ecocean have signed a scientific cooperation framework agreement that will see the installation of 48 Biohuts in Khalifa Port.

Designed to restore biodiversity and promote marine life in coastal and harbor areas, the Biohut module is a submerged structure that provides a safe and supportive habitat for marine life to thrive. The modules are specially designed to provide a refuge and breeding ground for a variety of marine species, including fish, crustaceans, and other marine life essential to the health of coastal ecosystems, particularly in environments where it has been disturbed or damaged by human activity.

Biohut modules come in the form of modular cages, made from eco-friendly, non-toxic materials, offering a solid, protective structure for marine wildlife while minimizing its impact on the environment. These structures will be deployed in specific areas of Khalifa Port, where marine life needs support and regeneration. The Biohuts will be installed in the port in Q1 2024, at the CMA CGM’s future terminal, which is currently under construction. This pilot phase will last 5 years with the inclusion of a monitoring part.

This project is part of both parties’ long-term commitment to marine and terrestrial biodiversity, based on key pillars, including reducing the impact of its activities, restoring fragile ecosystems, protecting endangered species, and supporting research and innovation. By integrating responsible management practices, marine conservation and environmental innovation, marine biodiversity and oceans' fragile ecosystems can be preserved.

David Gatward, Chief Engineering & Technical Services Officer, said, “We understand that the infrastructure we develop serves our economy, industry, and community. Simultaneously, maintaining biodiversity is crucial for life-sustaining processes. At AD Ports Group ETS, we design with sustainability in mind and retrofit existing structures to ensure a sustainable legacy for the local community. It's vital to adapt our infrastructure to enhance environmental conditions while consciously designing new projects with sustainability as a primary consideration.”

In recognition of its long-term environmental sustainability strategy, AD Ports Group, has been awarded the Best Sustainability Initiative Award at the ADSG Awards 2023. The award underscores the Group’s innovative and strategic approach to preserving and enhancing the Ras Ghanada Coral Reef – a cornerstone of marine biodiversity in the UAE and the Gulf region. Additionally, this year, KEZAD Group, part of AD Ports Group, earned the prestigious United Nations Investment Promotion Awards 2023, acknowledging their significant role in attracting investment in renewable energy and clean technologies.

Furthermore, AD Ports Group is developing Sustainable Design Guidelines, which aim to standardize the infrastructure design process from a sustainability perspective and maximize environmental benefits.

Aware of its role and responsibility towards the environment, CMA CGM Group has chosen not to carry any plastic waste on board its ships since 2022, as part of their commitment to protecting biodiversity and reduce its environmental footprint. CMA CGM has also redesigned the shipping routes of its container ships to take into account cetacean breeding and migration areas, and when this is not possible, requires its ships to reduce speed to a maximum of 10 knots in certain areas recognized as whale breeding grounds.

CMA CGM Group has also long been involved in biodiversity protection and restoration projects around the world, particularly in the Middle East. Aware of the importance of coral reefs for humanity, the Group is involved in a coral reef restoration project in the United Arab Emirates.

Félix de Carpentier, Group Vice President - Sustainability, CMA CGM, said, "Preserving biodiversity is part of CMA CGM “Acting for Planet” pillar, at the heart of the Group's sustainability commitments. We have been working for years with experts to better understand the mechanisms of its preservation and support protection and restoration projects which contribute to reducing human activities environmental footprint. Given the scale of the challenge, we strongly believe that 'getting on board' with our partners will speed up our action, and we're delighted with this first example of collaboration with Ecocean in Abu Dhabi, which we hope to replicate in other countries."

Ahmad Al Khayat, Acting Senior Vice President - Innovation, AD Ports Group, said, “We are delighted to launch this project with CMA and CGM and Ecocean. As a Group, we recognize that through thoughtful, innovative initiatives, we can actively and significantly boost biodiversity. Healthy ecosystems rich in biodiversity not only benefit human health, but also positively impact the economy. By installing biohuts at Khalifa Port, we aim to mitigate the environmental effects of construction. This reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship and our focus on innovation to foster environments where natural flora and fauna can prosper.”

