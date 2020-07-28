 
July 28, 2020

Petronas to Use Honeywell UOP Tech at Kasawari Gas Field

For illustration only - Credit: wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas Carigali will use Honeywell UOP modular natural gas processing technology at the Kasawari gas field offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

Honeywell UOP said Petronas would use its technology in the development of a 900 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) offshore gas purification plant in the Kasawari gas field in the South China Sea. The Kasawari gas field was discovered by Petronas in 2011.

UOP’s acid gas removal technology that removes contaminants such as carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, and mercury from natural gas, will be used at the facility. 

Once built, Honeywell UOP says, the facility it will rank among the largest offshore gas treatment systems in the world. 

"These systems are ideal for remote locations and offshore locations, reducing costs with faster delivery and start-up and with increased efficiency in the bulk removal of contaminants," the company said.

“With its smaller footprint, weight and increased reliability and efficiency in removing contaminants, our modular Separex technology is especially suited to process natural gas for production and power generation in remote locations such as the Kasawari offshore field,” said Michael Cleveland, Vice President and General Manager of UOP’s Gas Processing business. “This frees up valuable space within the subsea pipelines that bring the gas from offshore to onshore and reduce moving parts which require minimum operator intervention.”

The gas processed at Kasawari will be further processed and liquefied at the existing Malaysia LNG complex (MLNG), to be exported globally for power generation. The elements of the membrane system will be produced in UOP’s Separex Membrane Manufacturing center in Penang, Malaysia.


