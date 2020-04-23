Planet Ocean, Pharos Team for Data Buoy Solutions

Planet Oceansigned a partnership agreement with Pharos Marine Automatic Power to provide data buoy solutions worldwide.

The partnership will see Pharos Marine responsible for manufacturing the buoy hulls and mooring designs while Planet Ocean will provide the sensors, loggers and telemetry solutions along with data visualization systems via their delivery partner OceanWise. The new systems will also be able to take advantage of the conservation mooring capabilities of the Safe-Moor compliant mooring system.

The DB range covers 1.25 to 3.6m diameter buoys specifically designed for data buoy applications incorporating a number of features which make them ideally suited to this application. The systems offer a growing range of MetOcean parameters and telemetry options including radio, cell and satellite.