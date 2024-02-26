Tuesday, February 27, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 26, 2024

PODCAST: “All in the [Gallaudet] Family”

In this inaugural episode of View from the Helm, Rear Admiral (ret) Tim Gallaudet is interviewed by his daughter Laurel Gallaudet, currently a Masters student and an aspiring ocean communicator, as well as a contributing writer to Marine Technology Reporter.



RAdm Gallaudet has a long and distinguished career, including 32 years in the Navy, serving of the Oceanographer of the Navy, and a stint as Acting and Deputy Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Laurel has clearly inherited her father’s love of the oceans [and not to mention that her mother Caren was also a Naval Academy graduate, an oceanography major and a navy salvage diving officer] and in this first episode she discusses with her father and life-long mentor the ins and outs of his maritime career.

Following are a select few excerpts from View from the Helm, Episode 1, “All in the [Gallaudet] Family”. But the real story here far transcends RAdm Gallaudet’s career and his insights on emerging marine technologies. The real story is the man and the family behind the mission, a career dedicated to service and a life dedicated to respecting, while helping to unlock the many mysteries and the full value of our oceans and their role in the Blue Economy.

RAdm Tim Gallaudet, his daughter Laurel Gallaudet and Robert Ballard at the naming of the US Navy's newest oceanographic ship after Ballard.
Image courtesy RAdm Tim GallaudetRAdm Tim Gallaudet’s Career Path

I went to the Naval Academy, commissioned to become an oceanography officer in the US Navy. What was great about that career path in the Navy is you get exposed to ocean technologies from the very beginning. Even at the Naval Academy, we were using side-scan sonar to do surveys and collect data in the Chesapeake Bay.

My first tour was going to graduate school at Scripps where I worked with multibeam sonar and satellite imagery. I went on a few cruises on a couple of Scripps ships, and then I immediately deployed to the Arabian Gulf and worked on a hydrographic survey ship, towing side-scan sonar and operating multibeam sonar, and using other types of collection equipment like conductivity, temperature and depth profilers.
Throughout my Navy career, I've been able to see the advance of those technologies moving more into uncrewed systems.


Where are we today regarding subsea Exploration?
What we're seeing now in the marine industry to me is the equivalent of what SpaceX is doing for NASA. We have companies that are making great advances with autonomy. Most of the ocean has not even been monitored, about 90% of the ocean volume has never even been explored, and about 75% of the seafloor of the world has never been mapped to modern standards. We know more about the surface of Mars and the Moon than we do our own ocean floor. This technology is helping us to address that knowledge gap.


RAdm Tim Gallaudet’s Time @ NOAA

When I was a naval oceanographer, we relied on autonomous systems and a wide range of ocean technology, deploying autonomous fixed systems … mostly acoustic … that were classified. When I went to NOAA, I tried to translate some of that there because I saw this great ocean agency which is charged with mapping and monitoring the US Exclusive Economic Zone. I got the agency together, different offices, and developed strategic plans. One was on uncrewed systems or drones, one was on artificial intelligence, which is the application of autonomy and machine learning, and a few others. One was purely on data because when you have autonomous systems, you're getting an explosion of data. If you want to do something good with the data, like applying artificial intelligence algorithms, you need to know how to handle it. So we had a separate strategy just on data.

One of the things that we made a priority was the blue economy: advancing ocean data and collection systems for the benefit of the American blue economy. So things like fisheries management and a $200 billion economic impact that it has in the US; or marine transportation and US ports that bring in $5.4 trillion of economic activity, which is a quarter of US GDP. That safe and effective flow of commerce through our ports relies on ocean information like nautical charts, ocean current information, real-time current information, weather forecasts. And then you have coastal tourism and recreation.

His business today: Ocean STL Consulting, LLC

[When I retired from the government] I didn't want to build a big company, and I didn't want to necessarily join one and have that be my only thing. So I had discussions with some of my former partners and I ended up working with them, helping them either secure or continue work that they are doing with the Navy and NOAA and other partners in the US government. Having 36 years in the US government, I know a little bit about it!

The first company (I worked with) was formerly called iXblue, now Exail, and they built a surface drone called DriX. It's designed primarily for hydrography, mapping the seafloor, which requires an ultra-stable platform. So it has a wave-piercing bow, it's designed to collect the best bathymetry in high sea states, like sea state 4 or 5.

Another drone company is called ALSEAMAR, and they build an amazing glider, an uncrewed underwater vehicle that has a long duration. They go out for a month or longer, slow-speed, buoyancy-driven, and they profile the water column.
Another company is Sofar Ocean. They have a global network of ocean data buoys, and they're measuring primarily wave spectra or sea state. They work with all the major shipping lines because knowing the sea state allows them to optimally route the ships for fuel efficiency and safety, and now they're working to add other sensors on their buoys.

RAdm Tim Gallaudet his daughter Laurel Gallaudet enjoying a day on the water.
Image courtesy RAdm Tim Gallaudet

Related News

Images courtesy of Schmidt Ocean Institute

Abundant Life Found on Seamounts Off Chile’s Coast

An international group of scientists, led by Dr. Javier Sellanes of the Universidad Católica del Norte, may have discovered…

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE’s Managing Director and CEO, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri (Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri and EDGE to Launch JV for Naval Vessels Construction

EDGE Group, a United Arab Emirates-based advanced technology and defense group, and Fincantieri, one of the largest shipbuilders in the world…

UTEC's upgraded AUV under trials (Credit: Acteon)

UTEC Puts Upgraded AUV on Try-Outs Offshore Australia

UTEC, a geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, has conducted trials on its upgraded Gavia autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV)…

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell’s Sparta Development

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has been awarded a ‘substantial contract’ by Shell for the supply of subsea production…

Ocean Warrior founder and renowned explorer, Jim McNeill. Image copyright Jim McNeill/Global Warrior

Jim McNeill is Leading Earth’s Citizen Warriors Across the Sea

In the face of intensifying climate change and associated environmental unknowns, one world explorer has spent decades mobilizing…

(Credit: Amprion)

Prysmian Signs $5B Contracts with Amprion for Germany’s Offshore Wind

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian Group has secured three contracts with German transmission…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news