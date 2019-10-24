 
New Wave Media

October 24, 2019

Polarcus Awarded XArray Project In Australia

(Photo: Polarcus)

(Photo: Polarcus)

Offshore geophysical company Polarcus said it has revived an award for an XArray marine seismic acquisition project in Australia with an approximate duration of one month.

The project will commence in the first quarter of 2020, immediately following completion of another XArra project in Australia announced last week.

Email

Related News

Pic: Vard Marine

Vard to Design LNG Bunker Barge for Fincantieri

Vard Marine, a naval architecture and marine engineering company, recently completed the concept design of a new 5,400 cubic…

(Photo: Polarcus)

Polarcus Wins 4D Project in West Africa

Marine geophysical company Polarcus said it has received an award for a 4D marine seismic acquisition project offshore West…

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions Eyes Low Carbon Tech

Aker Solutions aims to adjust its portfolio of products and technologies to include more renewable energy and low-carbon…

Perdido production hub in the Gulf of Mexico (Photo: Shell)

TechnipFMC Wins Perdido Phase 2 Scope from Shell

TechnipFMC said it has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract…

US Senator Bernie Sanders. Credit: US Senate website.

Offshore Wind & Politics: Bernie Sanders

Offshore wind is hot, and so too is the race to win the Democratic presidential candidate nomination for the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

(Photo: CGG)

Greater Castberg Survey Wraps Up

Marine geoscience companies CGG and TGS announced they have completed a 5,000 square kilometers multi-client 3D survey in the highly prospective Great

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news