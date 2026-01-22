Thursday, January 22, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 22, 2026

The Metals Co Seeks International Deep Sea Mining Permit Under New Process

The Metals Co on Thursday became the first deep-sea miner to seek Washington's approval to mine the international seabed under a streamlined permitting process introduced earlier this week.

Deep-sea mining has the potential to provide large amounts of the minerals needed for electric vehicles and the energy transition, but debate over the environmental damage it may cause has dragged on for decades and prevented licenses being issued.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday said it would consolidate the licensing and permitting process into a single and ostensibly shorter review.

"Those amended regulations pave a pathway for faster permitting and us moving into commercial production sooner rather than later," Gerard Barron, TMC's CEO, told Reuters.


COMPANY HOPES TO OBTAIN PERMIT BY YEAR-END

The Vancouver-based company hopes to obtain its permit by the end of the year, Barron said.

London-listed miner and commodity trader Glencore has agreed to buy metals TMC extracts from the seabed.

Under the new guidelines, The Metals Co resubmitted an application it had filed last April to operate in part of the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Mexico known as the Clarion-Clipperton Zone.

The company said two zones that The Metals Co has applied to operate in contain an estimated 800 million metric tons of rocks known as polymetallic nodules filled with critical minerals including nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese.

The Metals Co and other supporters of deep-sea mining say it would lessen the need for large mining operations on land, which are often unpopular with host communities.

Environmental groups have called for the activity to be banned, warning that industrial operations on the ocean floor could cause irreversible biodiversity loss.

The United Nations-backed International Seabed Authority has been engaged in a protracted quest for international mining standards.

Any country can allow deep-sea mining in its own territorial waters, roughly up to 200 nautical miles from shore.

(Reuters)

Related News

Polymetallic nodules, such as those shown here, can occur on the ocean floor and are of interest for the critical minerals they contain. Credit: NOAA.

NOAA to Map Critical Minerals Offshore American Samoa

NOAA’s National Ocean Service announced a new hydrographic survey project to map and characterize more than 30,000 square…

The christening of the US-built service operations vessel ECO Liberty in June 2025 (Credit: Brian Young/Equinor)

Empire Wind Granted Preliminary Injunction, Construction to Resume

The underlying lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior’s December 22, 2025 suspension order will continue…

Mission Specialist Wraith delivers six-degree-of-freedom agility, high thrust, and precision control in a compact, expeditionary-ready UUV built for demanding subsea missions. Credit: AeroVironment Inc/VideoRay

AeroVironment Launches Mission Specialist Wraith UUV

AeroVironment Inc., a leading provider of all domain autonomous systems, announced the launch of the Mission Specialist Wraith…

© SUBCO

Subco Announces Milestones for SMAP, Capacity Expansions Across Australia

SUBCO announced a major construction and service update on transcontinental subsea hypercable SMAP, alongside a series of…

Source: MBARI

MBARI ROV Completes First Mission from New Research Vessel

The ROV Doc Ricketts has completed its first science mission from the new Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI)…

Microplastic beads seen in the central tube of a copepod [their intestinal tract], as evidenced here, fluorescently labelled beads help with visualization and identification. © PML

Study Records Zooplankton Transporting Microplastics to the Deep Sea

A new study has, for the first time, recorded and measured how fast microplastics move through the gut passage of a key zooplankton…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Gavia AUV: Modular Autonomy for Global Naval Defense
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news