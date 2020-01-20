 
New Wave Media

January 20, 2020

Polarcus Kicks Off Australia Survey

(Image: Polarcus)

(Image: Polarcus)

Polarcus has begun the latest phase of the Cygnus regional multi-client 3D survey in the Vulcan Sub-basin, offshore north-west Australia, the marine geophysical company announced on Monday.

The 1,500-square-kilometer Phase 3 South survey, covering the Skua, Swift and Montara area, completes over 7,200 square kilometers of continuous XArray Triple Source coverage.

The Cygnus anisotropic PSDM dataset provides exploration geoscientists with a 3D dataset which allows evaluation of the basin including a number of farm-in opportunities and several areas of open acreage.

The prospectivity of the basin has again been demonstrated as Shell Australia announced a significant gas and condensate discovery with the Bratwurst exploration well which was drilled within the AC/P64 Title. This Title is covered by the Cygnus dataset which has brought new understanding both to the prospect itself and to the surrounding area, helping to bring new life to an underexplored basin.

Polarcus announced in October 2019 that it secured prefunding for the project.

(Image: Polarcus)

AustraliaPolarcusWest Australia
Email

Related News

New model tool: the iCon inspection robot searches for cracks. CREDIT: OceanTech

Subsea Robots in the Splash Zone

From their base deep within a former World War II U-boat pen, Norwegian outfit, OceanTech, is developing a set of robot tools…

Seismic streamers - Image by DedMityay / Source: Adobe Stock

TGS Q4 Revenue Misses Forecast

Norway's TGS, a supplier of seismic data to the global oil industry, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday.So-called net seg

Jim Hanlon (Photo: COVE)

Hanlon will Retire as COVE CEO

Jim Hanlon has announced his plans to retire as Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship…

(Image: Seabed Geosolutions)

Fugro Takes Over Seabed Geosolutions

Fugro announced on Monday it has entered into an agreement to acquire CGG’s 40% shareholding in Seabed Geosolutions and to…

A reefscape in the highly-protected Jardines de la Reina (Gardens of the Queen), Cuba provides habitat and feeding grounds for large numbers of fish, including top predators like sharks and groupers. (Photo by Amy Apprill, ©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

How Microbes Reflect the Health of Coral Reefs

A comparison of protected and impacted reefs in Cuba and Florida KeysMicroorganisms play important roles in the health and protection of coral reefs…

Survey vessel. Image: Fugro

NOAA Awards 5-yr Hydrographic Gig to Fugro

Geo-data specialist Fugro has been awarded a 5-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the National…

Featured Companies

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news