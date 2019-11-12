Polarcus Signs MOU with ARGAS

Marine geophysical company Polarcus said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS) to collaborate on seismic projects in the Middle East and NOrth Africa (MENA) region.

Polarcus provides global marine seismic acquisition capabilities and cloud-based Priority Processing services. ARGAS provides regional expertise in land, transition zone and shallow water seismic data acquisition and associated data processing. Together, the firms will work to identify marine seismic opportunities and execute projects in the MENA region.

“Leveraging the core strengths and capabilities of both parties will deliver enhanced imaging and a reduced exploration cycle to E&P companies in the region,” said Duncan Eley, Polarcus, CEO.